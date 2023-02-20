Gaza Charities Collect Donations for Children in Quake-Hit Türkiye, Syria

Gaza, MINA – Two Palestinian charities launched donation campaigns in the Gaza Strip on Sunday for children affected by twin earthquakes that killed tens of thousands in Türkiye and Syria, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The donation campaigns and solidarity activities are a message of loyalty from Gaza’s children to Türkiye, its people, and government,” said Ezzeddin Abu Sabha of the Islamic Center Society.

The campaign launched by his charity will last until Thursday to raise funds for the victims of the Feb. 6 earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria.

Another donation campaign was also launched by Ahmad Yassin International Foundation for one day for children in both Türkiye and Syria.

“Donations will be used to buy gifts and toys for children affected by the earthquake disaster in the two countries, in a show of solidarity with them in their affliction,” said Samira Nassar, a spokesperson for the foundation.

On Thursday, the Gaza office of the Arab Medical Union and the Alamal Institute for Orphans NGO announced separate donation campaigns to provide help to the children affected by the earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria.

At least 40,642 people were killed and over 108,000 injured in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed in the deadly earthquakes.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)