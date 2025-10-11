Gaza Ceasefire: Rafah Crossing Set to Open Next Week

Gaza, MINA – Mediators have informed Hamas that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will be reopened in both directions next week, following the start of the ceasefire between Hamas and Zionist Israel on Friday.

A Hamas source told Al-Aqsa TV that the reopening of the Rafah crossing is expected to occur in the middle of next week to allow for the movement of people in and out of the Gaza Strip. However, no further details have yet been released regarding the operational mechanisms or which parties will be permitted to cross.

The mediators also conveyed that humanitarian aid and essential supplies, including fuel and gas, would begin to enter the Gaza Strip freely on Saturday, October 11. Furthermore, talks are underway to restore the flow of electricity to the territory, which is home to more than two million people.

This announcement comes after the Israeli Zionist military confirmed that the ceasefire with Hamas took effect on Friday afternoon local time.

Also Read: Palestinians Return to Ruined Homes in Gaza City After Deadly Israeli Assault

The Israeli military stated that its forces have been redeployed along new lines in accordance with the ceasefire and hostage release agreement, while forces in southern Israel will remain on high alert against immediate threats.

According to Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza Civil Defense Agency, approximately 200,000 Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza since the ceasefire was implemented.

“The displaced began moving north as the occupation forces withdrew from some areas. Humanitarian teams are now assisting families and reopening main roads,” he said.

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy flow of residents along the Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads, as thousands of people walked or used vehicles to return to their respective homes.

Also Read: UNICEF Urges Full Opening of Gaza Aid Routes

The ceasefire is the result of days of negotiations in Egypt that included a prisoner exchange, the release of hostages, and a plan for reopening border crossings and the entry of aid into Gaza.

Under the agreement, Israel is expected to halt its military operations and withdraw some forces from the Gaza Strip, while Hamas will release all remaining hostages in exchange for the freedom of approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Two years of Zionist Israeli military attacks have left most of Gaza destroyed, killed more than 67,000 people, and created a severe humanitarian crisis of food and basic necessities shortages, according to Gaza health authorities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Tens of Thousands of Palestinians Return Home Following Gaza Ceasefire