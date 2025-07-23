Gaza Ceasefire May Take Several More Days: Report

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza could still take several more days to finalize, citing statements from Israeli officials.

Most points of contention have reportedly been resolved, including the humanitarian aid arrangement, under which 500 aid trucks are expected to enter the Gaza Strip daily, according to Al-Quds newspaper.

Out of this total, 300 trucks will be directed to distribution centers, while the rest will be delivered across Gaza.

Sources also stated that an agreement was reached under the framework of the “Prisoner Keys” deal, which includes the release of approximately 1,000 prisoners, in addition to 100–200 inmates serving life sentences.

However, the final unresolved issue remains the withdrawal map and the redeployment of Israeli forces from the Morag corridor. Mediators from Egypt and Qatar, in coordination with the U.S., are currently working to finalize a mutually acceptable withdrawal plan.

Hamas, in a statement Monday night, said it is working tirelessly to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and is pursuing a ceasefire “responsibly, rationally, and with maximum urgency” to secure an “honorable agreement” that ends Israel’s aggression and lifts the blockade.

“At a time when the Zionist enemy escalates its genocidal war against our proud people in Gaza,” Hamas said, “we are making every effort to end this worsening suffering.”

Hamas emphasized that ending hunger and halting this criminal war remains a top priority in its ongoing efforts with mediators, countries, and all concerned parties. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)