Gaza Casualty Update: 67,160 Killed as Israeli Attacks Continue

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that at least 67,160 Palestinian citizens have died since the start of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

In an official statement on Monday, October 6, the ministry mentioned that 21 bodies were received at hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 96 other people were injured. This brings the total number of wounded to 169,679 people.

The wave of attacks continues even though Israel and Hamas recently held a meeting in Egypt to discuss US President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the war.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the streets because rescue teams cannot reach them,” the ministry stated, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours, two Palestinians were killed and 19 others were wounded by Israeli army fire while trying to obtain humanitarian aid. Since May 27, the total number of people killed while searching for aid has reached 2,610, with more than 19,143 wounded.

The Israeli military resumed its attacks on March 18, killing 13,568 people and wounding 57,638 others since that date, following the collapse of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement last January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Furthermore, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its actions in the territory. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)