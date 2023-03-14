Gaza Announces Week of Resistance Against Israeli Apartheid

Gaza, MINA – The Steering Committee for the Week of Resistance to Apartheid Israel and the Boycott Movement (BDS) in the Gaza Strip on Monday, announced the launch of the Week of Resistance Against Israel Apartheid.

The committee carries the theme “Unite in the face of Israeli apartheid”, activities will be held throughout the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Quds Press reported.

Apartheid Resistance Week will also be attended by more than 250 cities around the world.

The committee said the week of resistance against Israeli apartheid had started since 2005. This activity became one of the most important global events in the list of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The activities included lectures, film screenings, workshops, and discussions in response to calls from Palestinian civil society.

Activities inspired by the South African apartheid resistance movement in the 1970s and 1980s.

The committee stated that the Gaza Strip would witness the opening of the activity by showing the Palestinian film “Farha”, which won several international awards.

The activity will end with a joint art event between Gaza and South Africa, via the Zoom application on March 21. (T/RE1)

