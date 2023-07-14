Garut, West Java Has an Anti-LGBT Regulation

Garut, MINA – The Regional Government of Garut Regency, West Java, has a Regent Regulation (Perbup) anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT).

The latest Perbup was signed by Garut Regent Rudy Gunawan, referring to the Anti-Immorality Regional Regulation. The long journey of the demands of the ulama who wanted anti-LGBT regulations was finally implemented.

The Garut Regional Government has passed a Regent’s Regulation (Perbup) which attaches an article on homosexual relations, and an article on bisexual or sexual disorders.

The Regional Secretary of Garut Regency, Nurdin Yana, said that the latest Perbup refers to the Anti-Immoral Regional Regulation (Perda) number 2 of 2008.

Where in the Perda, the Perbup that regulates the technicalities of immorality has never been made, including that there is no article that regulates LGBT.

“This regional regulation regulates prevention, including therapy, not for suppression, in the sense of a preventive form, this prevention should be massive, when they are infected, we carry out rehabilitation,” said Nurdin Yana on Thursday.

In that article, specifically stated the sentence homosexual and bisexual. “In article 1 number 8, homosexuality is sex with partners of the same sex (for example, men and men). While article 1 number 9, bisexual romantic or sexual emotional attraction to individuals of both sexes,” he explained.

In another recent article, namely article 3 explains in letter A, it discusses preventing the spread of actions that can damage morale.

Then still article 3 letter B, discusses protecting the community from all possibilities that can cause health problems, security disturbances and social disturbances.

“In another article, namely article 6 number 1, the local government is responsible for preventing immoral acts. Meanwhile, Article 7 deals with guidance and supervision,” added the Regional Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Muslim Alliance (AUI) of Garut, responded positively to the latest Perbup which regulates LGBT in Garut. This was said not to muzzle LGBT perpetrators, but to make them aware of the right path.

“If you have read and listened to it, the new article in the Perbup is for prevention. We will help the Government to awaken the perpetrators who have already experienced sexual disorders, they are human beings, Indonesian citizens, we will not be muzzled, instead we will help with counseling including rehabilitation, “explained Ceng Aam, AUI Garut Coordinator. (T/RE1/P2)

