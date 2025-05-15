SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gambian Parliament Urges Islamic Education Reform and Women’s Inclusion at PUIC Forum

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Birom J.S. Sowe at the 11th Session of the Standing Specialized Committee on Human Rights, Women, and Family Affairs on Tuesday (May 13)

Jakarta, MINA – During the 19th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in Jakarta, the Gambian delegation emphasized the need to integrate Islamic principles into primary education and increase female representation in legislative bodies across the Muslim world.

Addressing the 11th Session of the Standing Specialized Committee on Human Rights, Women, and Family Affairs on Tuesday, Gambian MP Birom J.S. Sowe stated that children’s rights must include access to Islamic education and the Arabic language, warning that current curricula in many countries are overly influenced by Western models.

“We propose a resolution encouraging PUIC member states to prioritize Islamic and Arabic education as essential to children’s development,” said Sowe. “Children deserve education rooted in their faith and culture to preserve their Islamic identity.”

He emphasized that moral and spiritual education is central to protecting children and shaping future generations who remain connected to Islamic values.

Sowe also addressed the underrepresentation of women in political leadership, noting that only five of The Gambia’s 58 parliamentarians are women, limiting the country’s ability to send balanced delegations to international forums.

“To build inclusive parliaments, we must implement affirmative policies that promote greater female participation in politics,” he stated, highlighting the importance of women’s voices in shaping policies on family, children, and social welfare.

The Gambian delegation also expressed deep concern for children and women affected by conflict in regions such as Kashmir. Sowe urged PUIC to improve coordination with humanitarian agencies to deliver aid efficiently and protect vital services like healthcare.

“Women and children in conflict zones require urgent and specialized support,” he said. “We must not allow healthcare infrastructure to be destroyed or neglected.”

He called for stronger partnerships between PUIC and humanitarian organizations like the Red Crescent to ensure timely and effective response.

The committee meeting was part of the wider PUIC Assembly agenda, focused on empowering Muslim-majority parliaments to address global challenges through policy reform, diplomacy, and humanitarian action.

With discussions ranging from education and gender equity to conflict response, PUIC is positioning itself as a driving force in promoting justice, development, and unity in the Islamic world.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

