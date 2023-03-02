GACA Approves the Operation of Indonesian Kertajati Airport for Hajj Pilgrims

Jeddah, MINA – Kertajati Airport (KJT) West Java can already be used for the departure and return of pilgrims 1444 H/2023 M.

The certainty was confirmed by the Indonesian Consulate General for Hajj Consul in Jeddah Nasrullah Jasam after receiving an electronic letter from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi Arabia.

“Alhamdulillah, after going through an intensive communication process, it is certain that Kertajati Airport can be used starting this year for the departure and return of pilgrims,” ​​explained Nasrullah Jasam in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Nasrullah, his nickname, said that GACA Saudi had confirmed the approval for the use of Kertajati Airport. Later, this new airport will operate around 21-23 flights.

“GACA allows approximately 7,000 to 8,000 pilgrims to depart from and return via Kertajati Airport during the 1444 H/2023 M Hajj season. They will be divided into 21 to 23 flights,” he explained.

“GACA has also sent a letter regarding this matter to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as of March 1, 2023,” he continued.

Kertajati Airport will be used for the departure and return of some pilgrims from West Java. The quota of pilgrims for West Java Province is 38,723 people. Of that number, around 7,000 – 8,000 of them, it is possible to depart via Kertajati Airport this year’s Hajj season.

“We will coordinate with the Director General of Hajj and Umrah Management regarding the use of Kertajati Airport, including determining which pilgrims from Regencies/Cities will use it,” said Nasrullah.

“It will also coordinate plans to include Kertajati Airport in the 2023 haj pilgrimage flight supply auction,” he stated. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)