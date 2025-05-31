SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

From Refugees to Occupiers: Dr. Wahyudi KS Unpacks the History of Zionist in Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Dr. Wahyudi KS recounted the early arrival of Jewish communities in Palestine, highlighting how a humanitarian gesture by Palestinians who welcomed them as refugees, but was met with betrayal.

Speaking at a recent seminar titled “Tadrib Al-Quds and Palestine for Muslim Women,”on Saturday, Dr. Wahyudi, a lecturer at Al-Fatah Islamic College in Bogor, explained that Jews initially arrived in Palestine as refugees fleeing persecution in Europe.

“They were welcomed with compassion by the Palestinian people, who offered them shelter. But over time, they seized land and forced Palestinians out of their own homes,” he said.

He emphasized that this occupation continues today, particularly in Gaza, where descendants of those who once showed mercy now endure ongoing violence and systematic oppression.

Also Read: MER-C Indonesia Urges End to Israeli Aggression and Restoration of Gaza’s Healthcare System

Dr. Wahyudi underscored the importance of teaching accurate historical narratives, especially to Muslim women, who play a vital role in shaping future generations.

“A truthful understanding of history is essential for building resilience and gaining the pleasure of Allah,” he said.

The hybrid event brought together participants from across Indonesia, including Jambi, Lampung, Bandung, and Semarang, to deepen their understanding of the Palestinian cause. It aimed to equip Muslim women with the knowledge and tools to contribute through education, humanitarian initiatives, and community advocacy.

Attendees expressed their resolve to stand in solidarity with Palestine through continued learning and active engagement.[]

Also Read: Israeli Military Operations Kill 20 Hostages in Gaza: Haaretz

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

From Refugees to Occupiers: Dr. Wahyudi KS Unpacks the History of Zionist in Palestine

