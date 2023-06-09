Friday Sermons: Signs of the Destruction of A Nation

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

First Sermon:

إنَّ الـحَمْدَ لِلّٰهِ نَـحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ، وَنَعُوذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنْ شُرُورِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَمِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللَّهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَّ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ الله وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُـحَمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُه، اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ و سَلِّمْ وَبارِكْ عَلَى سَيِّدِنا مُحَمّدٍ وَعَلَى اٰلِه وَأصْحابِهِ وَالتَّابِعينَ بِإحْسانِ إلَى يَوْمِ الدِّين، أَمَّا بَعْدُ: فَيَا أيُّهَا الإِخْوَة أوْصُيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ وَطَاعَتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُوْنْ، قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالىَ فِي اْلقُرْانِ اْلكَرِيمْ: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ، وَقَالَ الَنَّبِيُ صَلَّى اللّٰهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ .فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَابُ اللَّهِ، وَخَيْرَ الْهَدْيِ هَدْيُ مُحَمَّدٍ، وَشَرَّ الأُمُورِ مُحْدَثَاتُهَا، وَكُلَّ مُحْدَثَةٍ بِدْعَةٌ، وَكُلَّ بِدْعَةٍ ضَلاَلَةٌ، وَكُلَّ ضَلاَلَةٍ فِي النَّارِ.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah Ta’ala

Let us all give thanks to the presence of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala for all the abundance of His blessings and mercy.

Among the forms of gratitude is to increase faith and piety to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala by trying as much as possible to carry out His commands and stay away from all His prohibitions.

Among the efforts to increase gratitude and piety is to pay attention to the history of the life of the people and the past nation to become a lesson and foundation for life in the present and future masses.

In the history of developed nations, there are valuable lessons about sincerity and struggle and in the history of a destroyed nation there is a warning, lest we be like those who perish because of iniquity and disobedience.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah Ta’ala

On the occasion of this Friday sermon, let us meditate on the words of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala contained in surah Al-Isra [17] verse 16, which reads:

وَاِذَآ اَرَدْنَآ اَنْ نُّهْلِكَ قَرْيَةً اَمَرْنَا مُتْرَفِيْهَا فَفَسَقُوْا فِيْهَا فَحَقَّ عَلَي ْهَا الْقَوْلُ فَدَمَّرْنٰهَا تَدْمِيْرًا (الاسراء [١٧]: ١٦)

“And if We want to destroy a country, then We order people who live in luxury in that country (to obey Allah), but if they commit disobedience in (the country), then Our punishment is appropriate, then We destroy it completely (the country).”

According to the mufasir who lived in the 6th century H, Al-Hafidz Ibnul Jauzi, he revealed three meanings of the word اَمَرْنَا (amarnaa):

First, according to Sa’id bin Jubair, the word amarnaa comes from the meaning “We order” So, the verse above means: they do wickedness….and so on.”

Second, according to Abu ‘Ubaidah and Ibn Qutaibah, the word amarnaa means “We multiply”, hence the meaning of the verse: “if We want to destroy a country, then We increase the people who live in luxury among them, then they commit wickedness…and so on.”

Third, according to Ibnul Anbariy, the word amarnaa means “We make rulers.” So, this verse means: “If We want to destroy a country, We make people who live luxuriously among them as rulers, then they commit wickedness…. etc.”

While Imam Ibnu Katsir Rahimahullah explained, Allah Ta’ala does not destroy a nation, unless He first sends people to give a warning, so that leaders uphold justice, do obedience and stop all forms of disobedience and tyranny.

However, if the rulers continue to act unjustly, they continue to commit disobedience and damage, while warnings are not heeded, then that is when Allah’s decree applies, namely the destruction of the country.

In other verses, several words that mean destruction include: halaka (destroying), facadea (destroying), and the word dammara (destroying). It can all happen because of human actions themselves.

Destruction occurred in various ways, it could be in the form of natural disasters such as: rainstorms and flash floods, as happened to the people of Prophet Noah Alaihi salam. Earthquakes and liquefaction like those that befell the people of Prophet Lut Alaihi salam. Disasters in the form of infectious diseases, pandemics and others, as happened to the people of the Prophets Hud, Shaleh, Musa Alaihimus salam and other prophets, or were attacked and destroyed by the enemy, as happened to the Children of Israel and Babylon.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah Ta’ala

In the context of surah Al-Isra verse 16 above, there are three signs of the destruction of a nation:

First, the arrogant and arrogant ruler, as had been done by Pharaoh and his commanders. The proud ruler does not want to hear advice from anyone. Anyone who gives criticism and advice will be despised and considered a troublemaker for the country.

An arrogant ruler will be followed by law enforcers who ignore justice, and all around him are filled with sycophants for wealth and position.

An arrogant ruler considers himself more noble than his people, considers himself smarter than those he leads. They humiliate and humiliate anyone who criticizes them with their words and actions.

Second, too much love of the world, lavish lifestyle and stinginess and curmudgeon.

Excessive love for the world will encourage people to live a luxurious lifestyle, like splendor, to the point that they are miserly and miserly. They are reluctant to help others, are lazy to donate, and only care about worldly desires by continuing to accumulate their wealth.

Rasulullah Shallallahi alaihi Wasallam warned in a hadith:

وَاتَّقُوا الشُّحَّ؛ فَإِنَّ الشُّحَّ أهْلَكَ مَنْ كَانَ قَبْلَكُمْ. حَمَلَهُمْ عَلَى أنْ سَفَكُوا دِمَاءَهُمْ، وَاسْتَحَلُّوا مَحَارِمَهُمْ. (رواه مسلم)

“Fear all of you of miserliness, for miserliness caused the destruction of the community before you. That is what causes them to flow the blood of each other and causes them to make lawful what is haraam in themselves.” (HR. Muslim)

Buya Hamka in Al-Azhar’s commentary explains, if the rulers, officials, and people who are entrusted with managing the country’s wealth have lived in luxury and are reluctant to give charity. Those who are mandated to take care of the country, but instead accumulate personal wealth, are miserly, and do not care about the suffering of the people, then that is a sign of the destruction of the nation.

Third, advice that is not obeyed.

Counsel is one of the most fundamental religious virtues. Rasulullah Shallallahi alaihi Wasallam said:

الدِّيْنُ النَّصِيْحَةُ (رواه مسلم) “Religion is advice.” (Muslim HR)

Giving advice is a practice that is loved by Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala as in the hadith:

“Surely Allah is pleased with you in three things and hates three things; Allah is pleased that you worship only Him and do not associate partners with Him in the least, hold fast to the ropes of Allah’s religion in congregation and do not be divided, and advise each other to your leaders. And Allah hates rumours, asking lots of questions and squandering wealth.” (Reported by Ahmad)

So, let’s take care of this country by reviving a culture of advising each other, not insulting each other.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah Ta’ala

In order to keep this nation victorious, leaders, scholars, scholars, wealthy people and the public should all pay attention to the warning that Allah Ta’ala conveys in the verse above, namely to be vigilant and stay away from things that cause the destruction of a nation.

May our beloved country in particular, and how many nations everywhere, receive the grace and guidance of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, be protected and saved from all disasters, so that it remains sustainable, becoming Baldatun thayibatun wa rabbun ghafur, a prosperous, happy and prosperous country and get forgiveness from Allah, the Most Forgiving.

Thus this sermon, hopefully we are all able to protect our nation from destruction, with good deeds and obedience to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, Aamiin Ya Rabbal Alamin.

بَارَكَ اللهُ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقُرْآنِ الْعَظِيْمِ، وَنَفَعَنِيْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَا فِيْهِ مِنَ اْلآيَاتِ وَالذِّكْرِ الْحَكِيْمِ. أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَٰذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُوا اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ . اِنَّهٗ هُوَ الْبَرُّ الرَّحِيْمِ.

Second Sermon:

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ الَّذِيْ اَمَرَنَا بِلُزُوْمِ اْلجَمَاعَةِ، وَنَهَانَا عَنِ اْلاِخْتِلَافِ وَالتَفَرُّقَةِ ، وَاْلصَّلَاةُ وَالسَّلآ مُ عَلٰى نَبِيِّ الرَّحْمَةِ، وَعَلٰى اٰلِهِ وَاَصْحَا بِهِ هُدَاةِ اْلاُمَّةِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ. فَيَآيُّهَا اْلمُسْلِمُوْنَ، اُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِى بِتَقْوَى اللهِ فَقَدْ فَازَ اْلمُتَّقُوْنَ، وَقَالَ اللهُ تَعاَلَى أَعُوْذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنَ الَّشيْطَانِ الرَّجِيْم ،إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلآئِكَتَهٗ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلىَ النَّبِى يآ اَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ آمَنُوْا صَلُّوْا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوْا تَسْلِيْمًا. اَللَٰهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ.

اَللهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِلْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ وَاْلمُؤْمِنَاتِ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاْلمُسْلِمَاتِ اَلاَحْيآءِ مِنْهُمْ وَاْلاَمْوَاتِ، اللّٰهُمَّ انْصُرْ اِخْوَانَنَآ الْمُجَاهِدِيْنَ فِى فِلِسْطِيْنِ وَفِى كُلِّ مَكَانٍ .اللّٰهُمَّ أَعِزَّ اْلإِسْلاَمَ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَأَذِلَّ الشِّرْكَ وَاْلمُشْرِكِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ عِبَادَكَ آْلمُوَحِّدِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ مَنْ نَصَرَ الدِّيْنَ وَاخْذُلْ مَنْ خَذَلَ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَ دَمِّرْ أَعْدَاءَ الدِّيْنِ وَاعْلِ كَلِمَاتِكَ إِلَى يَوْمَ الدِّيْنِ. اللّٰهُمَّ ادْفَعْ عَنَّا اْلبَلاَءَ وَاْلوَبَاءَ وَالزَّلاَزِلَ وَاْلمِحَنَ وَسُوْءَ اْلفِتْنَةِ وَاْلمِحَنَ مَا ظَهَرَ مِنْهَا وَمَا بَطَنَ مِنْ بَلَدِنَاهَذَا خآصَّةً وَسَائِرِ اْلبُلْدَانِ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ عآمَّةً ، يَا رَبَّ اْلعَالَمِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا اَنْفُسَنَا وَإنْ لَمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُوْنَنَّ مِنَ اْلخَاسِرِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا آتِناَ فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِى اْلآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ.

عِبَادَاللهِ! إِنَّ اللهَ يَأْمُرُ بِاْلعَدْلِ وَاْلإِحْسَانِ وَإِيْتآءِ ذِي اْلقُرْبىَ وَيَنْهَى عَنِ اْلفَحْشآءِ وَاْلمُنْكَرِ وَاْلبَغْيِ يَعِظُكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُوْنَ وَاذْكُرُوا اللهَ اْلعَظِيْمَ يَذْكُرْكُمْ وَاشْكُرُوْهُ عَلىَ نِعَمِهِ يَزِدْكُمْ وَلَذِكْرُ اللهِ أَكْبَرُ.

(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)