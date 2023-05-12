Friday Sermon: The Struggle Don’t Be Ended

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

First Sermon:

إنَّ الـحَمْدَ لِلّٰهِ نَـحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ، وَنَعُوذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنْ شُرُورِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَمِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللَّهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَّ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ الله وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُـحَمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُه، اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ و سَلِّمْ وَبارِكْ عَلَى سَيِّدِنا مُحَمّدٍ وَعَلَى اٰلِه وَأصْحابِهِ وَالتَّابِعينَ بِإحْسانِ إلَى يَوْمِ الدِّين، أَمَّا بَعْدُ: فَيَا أيُّهَا الإِخْوَة أوْصُيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ وَطَاعَتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُوْنْ، قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالىَ فِي اْلقُرْانِ اْلكَرِيمْ: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ، وَقَالَ الَنَّبِيُ صَلَّى اللّٰهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ .فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَابُ اللَّهِ، وَخَيْرَ الْهَدْيِ هَدْيُ مُحَمَّدٍ، وَشَرَّ الأُمُورِ مُحْدَثَاتُهَا، وَكُلَّ مُحْدَثَةٍ بِدْعَةٌ، وَكُلَّ بِدْعَةٍ ضَلاَلَةٌ، وَكُلَّ ضَلاَلَةٍ فِي النَّارِ.

Let us always give thanks to the presence of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala for the love and all the blessings that we cannot count. Not finished with one favor, has been followed by other favors.

By always being grateful, then Allah Ta’ala will continue to increase his blessings and the best way to be grateful is to always maintain and increase our faith and piety, by continuing to study various kinds of knowledge, increasing the quality and quantity of our worship and good deeds.

With faith and piety, we will be able to achieve happiness and safety in life in this world and in the hereafter.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah

On the occasion of this Friday sermon, let us meditate on the words of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala contained in surah Al Baqarah [2] verse 195, which reads:

وَاَنْفِقُوْا فِيْ سَبِيْلِ اللّٰهِ وَلَا تُلْقُوْا بِاَيْدِيْكُمْ اِلَى التَّهْلُكَةِ ۛ وَاَحْسِنُوْا ۛ اِنَّ اللّٰهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُحْسِنِيْنَ (البقرة [٢]: ١٩٥)

“And spend (your wealth) in the way of Allah, and do not throw (yourself) into destruction with your own hands, and do good. Indeed, Allah loves those who do good.”

Ibnu Katsir explained, by citing a hadith sourced from Aslam Abu Imran, this verse was misunderstood by some people, namely when one of the Muhajirin, in a war in Qustantiniyah (Constantinople), advanced alone to break into the enemy lines. The people said, “He has plunged himself into destruction.”

At that time, with them was a friend of Abu Ayub Al-Anshari Radhiallahu anhu. He said, “The verse was revealed regarding some of the Ansar people. They said to Rasulullah Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam, after they felt they had participated in many wars, they asked permission not to participate in jihad anymore. They want to return to their hometown, to take care of their gardens and fields again, to resume their business. So, the above verse was revealed as a warning to those who want to stop fighting and leave jihad.”

Through the verse above, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala reminds the Ansar in particular, as well as all Muslims, that if they leave jihad, stop fighting, and no longer invest in strengthening the struggle, then it will cause self-destruction and destruction themselves and the Muslims.

So, Muslims should continue to fight, remain enthusiastic in jihad, always spend with their wealth, even though they have succeeded in various fields of life, even though they have felt security and peace in various places.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah

One of the signs that one’s practice is accepted by Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala is when the practice results in the following acts of obedience. On the other hand, the characteristic of a person’s practice being rejected is when that charity makes him arrogant, proud of himself, lazy to do other acts of worship and no longer wants to fight for various reasons.

A prominent tabi’in named Alqamah bin Qais An-Nakha’i once asked Aisyah Radhiallahu anha’s mother about how the nature of the Prophet’s deeds, Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam, did he specialize certain days or months in worship and charity? Aisyah Radhiallahu anha’s mother replied:

لاَ. كَانَ عَمَلُهُ دِيمَةً وَأَيُّكُمْ يَسْتَطِيعُ مَا كَانَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ يَسْتَطِيعُ (رواه مسلم)

“No, he did not set aside a certain time for charity. His practice is continuous practice. Any one of you should be able to do as he did.” (Muslim HR)

In another hadith, Aisyah Radhiallahu anha’s mother also conveyed the words of the Prophet Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam:

أَحَبُّ الأَعْمَالِ إِلَى اللّٰهِ تَعَالَى أَدْوَمُهَا وَإِنْ قَلَّ (رواه مسلم)

‘The most beloved practice to Allah Ta’ala is a continuous practice, even if it’s a little.” (Muslim HR)

When explaining the hadith above, Imam An-Nawawi said, that a few practices that are done regularly are better in the sight of Allah Ta’ala than many practices that are never done again. Remember, that continuous practice will perpetuate obedience, and make other practices acceptable to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah

For believers, struggle is not just a complement to worship. However, struggle is the main element in worship. The fire of the spirit of struggle must not be extinguished in every Muslim, under any circumstances, and under any circumstances.

The struggle must not be relaxed in the slightest because the enemies of Islam are always trying to destroy us. Satan will continue to stalk us, looking for times when we are careless, negligent and futur in worship.

The Zionists and polytheists, the enemies of Islam, do not stop and are constantly making plots, plotting conspiracies, using various methods to extinguish the light of Allah, destroy the religion of Islam and eliminate those who adhere to the teachings of their religion.

We can see in Palestine, since a few days ago, the Gaza area has been bombarded by the Israeli Zionist forces. Dozens of residents met martyrs, including women and children. Meanwhile in the West Bank, the Zionist forces continued their efforts to arrest and imprison Al-Aqsa fighters and guards.

In Khartoum, Sudan, we see in various media, a heartbreaking human tragedy. Disputes between fellow citizens continue to rage, to this day it has not stopped. Hospitals were paralyzed, telecommunications were cut off, humanitarian aid was difficult to get in. While the condition of civil society is very critical and must immediately get humanitarian assistance.

Our Rohingya ethnic brothers are still stranded in refugee camps. They continue to wait for help, without certainty. Not a few of them are dying, trying to cross the ocean, split the sea, with makeshift supplies, in search of security and a glimmer of hope for the future.

Likewise Muslim brothers in Kashmir, Uyghur, Yemen and other countries who are facing humanitarian crises, until now it seems as if no solution has been found for them.

So with the phenomena above, will we want to stop the struggle? Have we felt enough with the charity provisions we collect? How will it be in the afterlife, when before Allah Ta’ala we are asked, how far have you given your attention and assistance to your brothers and sisters in need?

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah

If in the month of Ramadan, we have been trained to fight and worship to the fullest, then we should continue that spirit of struggle in the following months.

Make the challenges that exist as opportunities to be able to do good deeds in the struggle. No matter how small the help and attention we give, it will be very valuable for those in need, and very noble in the sight of Allah, the Most Merciful.

Let’s keep up the spirit of struggle, don’t let it fade, let alone extinguish. Together with other brothers and sisters, let’s try to help as much as we can.

Let’s forge the unity of the Ummah in the framework of congregational life, build solidarity, maximize the potential of the Ummah to support the struggle, promote cooperation with fellow Muslims, to continue to give maximum attention to those in need.

May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala make it easy for us to remain istiqamah in the struggle. We are able to maintain this fighting spirit, until we face Allah Rabbul Izzati. Amen O Lord of the Worlds.

بَارَكَ اللهُ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقُرْآنِ الْعَظِيْمِ، وَنَفَعَنِيْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَا فِيْهِ مِنَ اْلآيَاتِ وَالذِّكْرِ الْحَكِيْمِ. أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَٰذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُوا اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ . اِنَّهٗ هُوَ الْبَرُّ الرَّحِيْمِ.

Second Sermon

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ الَّذِيْ اَمَرَنَا بِلُزُوْمِ اْلجَمَاعَةِ، وَنَهَانَا عَنِ اْلاِخْتِلَافِ وَالتَفَرُّقَةِ ، وَاْلصَّلَاةُ وَالسَّلآ مُ عَلٰى نَبِيِّ الرَّحْمَةِ، وَعَلٰى اٰلِهِ وَاَصْحَا بِهِ هُدَاةِ اْلاُمَّةِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ. فَيَآيُّهَا اْلمُسْلِمُوْنَ، اُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِى بِتَقْوَى اللهِ فَقَدْ فَازَ اْلمُتَّقُوْنَ، وَقَالَ اللهُ تَعاَلَى أَعُوْذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنَ الَّشيْطَانِ الرَّجِيْم ،إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلآئِكَتَهٗ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلىَ النَّبِى يآ اَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ آمَنُوْا صَلُّوْا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوْا تَسْلِيْمًا. اَللَٰهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ.

اَللهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِلْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ وَاْلمُؤْمِنَاتِ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاْلمُسْلِمَاتِ اَلاَحْيآءِ مِنْهُمْ وَاْلاَمْوَاتِ، اللّٰهُمَّ انْصُرْ اِخْوَانَنَآ الْمُجَاهِدِيْنَ فِى فِلِسْطِيْنِ وَفِى كُلِّ مَكَانٍ .اللّٰهُمَّ أَعِزَّ اْلإِسْلاَمَ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَأَذِلَّ الشِّرْكَ وَاْلمُشْرِكِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ عِبَادَكَ آْلمُوَحِّدِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ مَنْ نَصَرَ الدِّيْنَ وَاخْذُلْ مَنْ خَذَلَ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَ دَمِّرْ أَعْدَاءَ الدِّيْنِ وَاعْلِ كَلِمَاتِكَ إِلَى يَوْمَ الدِّيْنِ. اللّٰهُمَّ ادْفَعْ عَنَّا اْلبَلاَءَ وَاْلوَبَاءَ وَالزَّلاَزِلَ وَاْلمِحَنَ وَسُوْءَ اْلفِتْنَةِ وَاْلمِحَنَ مَا ظَهَرَ مِنْهَا وَمَا بَطَنَ مِنْ بَلَدِنَاهَذَا خآصَّةً وَسَائِرِ اْلبُلْدَانِ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ عآمَّةً ، يَا رَبَّ اْلعَالَمِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا اَنْفُسَنَا وَإنْ لَمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُوْنَنَّ مِنَ اْلخَاسِرِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا آتِناَ فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِى اْلآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ.

عِبَادَاللهِ! إِنَّ اللهَ يَأْمُرُ بِاْلعَدْلِ وَاْلإِحْسَانِ وَإِيْتآءِ ذِي اْلقُرْبىَ وَيَنْهَى عَنِ اْلفَحْشآءِ وَاْلمُنْكَرِ وَاْلبَغْيِ يَعِظُكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُوْنَ وَاذْكُرُوا اللهَ اْلعَظِيْمَ يَذْكُرْكُمْ وَاشْكُرُوْهُ عَلىَ نِعَمِهِ يَزِدْكُمْ وَلَذِكْرُ اللهِ أَكْبَرُ.

(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)