Friday Sermon: Glory of The Qur’an

By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

الحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ الَّذِيْ يَقْضِيْ بِالْحَقِّ وَيَهْدِيْ مَنْ يَشَاءُ إِلَى صِرَاطٍ مُسْتَقِيْمٍ، وَهُوَ الْحَكِيْمُ اْلعَلِيْمُ ، أَرْسَلَ الرُّسُلَ مُبَشِّرِيْنَ وَمُنْذِرِيْنَ.أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، لَهُ الْمُلْكُ وَلَهُ الْحَمْدُ وَهُوَ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيْرٌ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُوْلُهُ.اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ وَسَلِّمْ عَلَى سَيِّدِنَا مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِهِ وَ أَصْحَابِهِ وَالتَّابِعِيْنَ لَهُمْ بِإِحْسَانٍ إِلَى يَوْمِ الدِّيْنِ.أَمَّا بَعْدُ. فَيَا عِبَادَ اللهِ؛ اِتَّقُوا اللهَ تَعَالَى وَأَطِيْعُوهُ. فَقَدْ قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالَى فِيْ كِتَابِهِ الْكَرِيمِ:أَعُوْذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنَ الشَّيْطَانِ الرَّجِيْمِ. بِسْــمِ اللهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيْمِ.يَا أَيُّهاَ الَّذِيْنَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلاَ تَمُوْتُنَّ إِلاَّ وَأَنتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ.

Praise be to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala who has sent down the Al-Qur’an to His servant, Rasulullah Muhammad Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam. The Qur’an was sent down to give good news to believers, as well as to be a warning and a threat to those who deny.

No one is able to glorify the Qur’an, unless he is a noble person. And no one is able to insults the Qur’an, unless he is a lowly person. Truly, Allah Ta’ala will glorify anyone who glorifies the Qur’an. Instead, humiliation will be meted out to those who defame the Qur’an.

Umar bin Khattab reminded us with his advice, “Whoever makes the Qur’an his friend, he will surely enter to the heaven. And whoever makes the Qur’an his enemy, he will surely go to hell.”

Brothers and sisters in Islam, may Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala glorifies you all,

On this occasion we deliver our speech, with title: ” Glory of the Al-Qur’an.” based on the word of Allah Ta’ala in the Al-Qur’an surah Al-Hijr [15]: verse 9:

إِنَّا نَحْنُ نَزَّلْنَا ٱلذِّكْرَ وَإِنَّا لَهُۥ لَحَٰفِظُونَ (الحجر [١٥]: ٩)

“Indeed, it is We who sent down the Qur’an, and indeed We will be its guardian.”

An expert interpreter of The Qur’an from Algeria who was a teacher at the Prophet’s Mosque, Shaykh Abu Bakar Jabir Al-Jazairi, in one of his books “Aisarut Tafsir li Kalamil ‘Aliyil Kabir” explained the verse above, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala sent down the book Al- Qur’an to Rasulullah Muhammad Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam through the Angel Gabriel. Then, Jibril ascended back and did not return to earth, so that the Al-Qur’an became the only and most authentic evidence of Allah’s revelation after the passed away of Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam.

The verse above confirms that Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala Himself will protect the Qur’an from any forms of falsification, addition or subtraction and extinction. The authenticity of the Qur’an will be guaranteed until Yaumil Qiyamah, because it will be the evidence for humans.

With the Qur’an, Allah Ta’ala wants to give guidance in the form of a straight path, to pour out mercy and forgiveness, to be a cure for all diseases, to emit a bright light so that darkness and ignorance are eradicated, to give good news in the form of eternal heaven, and so that humans are protected from vany kinds of badness, damage, destruction and humiliation in the life of this world and the hereafter.

Brothers and sisters in Islam, may Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala glorifies you all,

There are many scientists who conduct research in their fields, then find guidance and convert to Islam, because it turns out that the results of their research have been mentioned in the Qur’an. These scientists are;

1). Prof. Maurice Mucaille, a French surgeon who examined the bodies of Pharaohs. He wondered why Pharaoh’s body had survived until now. While other bodies were damaged. He found the answer in the Qur’an, Surah Yunus verse 92.

2). Jacques Yves Costeau, a dive expert who discovered spring water on the seabed, which does not mix with salty seawater, as if there was a wall separating the two. And it turns out that the Qur’an has already mentioned it, in surah Ar-Rahman verses 19-20.

3). Tegatat Tejasen, an anatomist from Thailand. He discovered the theory that in the layers of the skin there are nerves so that a person can feel pain and heat. He was surprised, because the results of his latest research, in fact, had been mentioned in the Al-Qur’an, Surah An-Nisa verse 56.

4). Carner Nasa, a United States space researcher. He found that in one year, there is one night where the air temperature is stable, no meteors enter the earth’s atmosphere and in the morning, the sun shines without radiation. It turns out that in the Al-Quran its called as the night of Lailatul Qadar.

5). Masaru Emoto, a researcher from Japan who discovered the features of Zamzam water from nowhere else does not have. He concluded that the power of dhikr and prayer can affect the quality of an object. It turns out that it is mentioned in the Al-Quran surah Ar-Ra’d verse 28.

6). Prof. William, a molecular biologist who found evidence that the plant glorifies Allah Ta’ala. In a speech he said, “In my life, I have never encountered this kind of phenomenon, in 30 years of doing this work, no scientist has been able to interpret what this phenomenon means. Likewise, there has never been a natural occurrence that can interpret it. However, the only interpretation we can find in the Qur’an. This gave me no other choice but to declare Syahadatain.”

There are many scientists, academics, researchers, archaeologists, historians and artists who convert to Islam because they discover the wonders and majesty of the verses of the Qur’an.

Brothers and sisters in Islam, may Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala glorifies you all,

What should Muslims do if they hear or witness someone insulting the Qur’an? So, pay attention to Allah Ta’ala’s command in surah Al-An’am verse 68:

وَإِذَا رَأَيْتَ ٱلَّذِينَ يَخُوضُونَ فِىٓ ءَايَٰتِنَا فَأَعْرِضْ عَنْهُمْ حَتَّىٰ يَخُوضُوا۟ فِى حَدِيثٍ غَيْرِهِۦ ۚ وَإِمَّا يُنسِيَنَّكَ ٱلشَّيْطَٰنُ فَلَا تَقْعُدْ بَعْدَ ٱلذِّكْرَىٰ مَعَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ (الانعام [٦]: ٦٨)

“And when you see those who engage in [offensive] discourse concerning Our verses, then turn away from them until they enter into another conversation. And if Satan should cause you to forget, then do not remain after the reminder with the wrongdoing people.”

Shaykh Mutawalli As-Sya’rawi explained this verse, Allah Ta’ala ordered the Prophet and his companions, as well as believers to leave those who insult the Qur’an, not make friendship with them, do not sit in one event with them, not work together, cut off business relations, and any relationship with them.

So, we supports the Masyayikh Al-Azhar Council which has issued a fatwa on boycotting products from countries that allow or give opportunities for their citizens to insult the Quran.

This must be done by Muslims, if they do not have ability to stop their tyranny. But if the Muslims already have the power, then Imam An-Nawawi in his book “Al-Majmu’,” stated “The scholars agreed for anyone who insults the Quran, dumps the Mushaf, throws it in a dirty place, mock something that has been determined by the Quran, then he classified as infidels (Kafir).

The perpetrators must be sentenced to strict sanctions. If he is a Muslim, he is considered an apostate. If the perpetrators is a disbeliever dhimmi, he must be given a heavy reverence. If he is a infidels who are enemies of Islam, then it is the leader’s job to crack down on them so that no one else dares to insult the Quran, the Prophet sallallaahu alaihi wasallam, and tarnish the sanctity of Islam.

Brothers and sisters in Islam, may Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala glorifies you all,

To deal with insults to the Quran as has happened recently, it is necessary to take the following steps:

First, control your anger, don’t take the action into your own hands, do actions in accordance with laws and regulations. Do not let us do anarchy that will tarnish the image of our own religion.

Second, don’t insult them back, nor insult their religion, because if you reply with same insults, the problem will not be solved, and there is no difference between us and them.

Third, consistently doing amar ma’ruf nahi munkar. Show Islam as a religion of peace, full of love and compassion. Show Islam as a religion that is rahmatan lil alamin.

Fourth, don’t hate the perpetrators, but hate the deed, because we don’t know how someone’s life will end. It could be that Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala gave guidance to him.

Fifth, all of us should interact more intensively with the Al-Quran, by reciting it, understanding its meaning, and reflecting on the meaning contained therein. Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam ordered:

اِنَ اللٌهَ يَرفَعُ بِهذَ االكتَاِبِ اَقَوامًا وَيَضَعُ بِه اخَرِينَ (رواه مسلم)

“Allah Ta’ala raises the degree of a people through the book of the Quran and He lowers other people through this book as well.” (Narrated by Muslim)

May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala always guide us to preach Islam to all corners of the world and Muslims are capable of being the best people, upholding justice and spreading mercy and compassion. Amen Ya Rabbal Alamin.

بَارَكَ الله لِي وَلَكُمْ فِى اْلقُرْآنِ اْلعَظِيْمِ، وَنَفَعَنِي وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَافِيْهِ مِن الآيَةِ وَذِكْرِ الْحَكِيْمِ ، وَأَقُوْلُ قَوْلِي هَذَا فَأسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ العَظِيْمَ إِنَّهُ هُوَ الغَفُوْرُ الرَّحِيْم. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)