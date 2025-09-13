Friday Sermon: Emulating the Firmness of the Prophet in Struggle

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

This Friday Sermon is titled: Emulating the Firmness of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in Struggle

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was the one who performed prayers with the deepest devotion and fasted with profound meaning. In his dealings, he was an honest, trustworthy, and just leader. In social relations, he cared for the poor, orphans, and the weak.

In leading the community, he always consulted in various matters and never acted unjustly. Even in warfare, he upheld humanitarian values, reminding his followers not to kill children, women, or the elderly, nor to kill animals or destroy crops.

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

First Sermon

إنَّ الـحَمْدَ لِلّٰهِ نَـحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ، وَنَعُوذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنْ شُرُورِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَمِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللّٰهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَّ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُـحَمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُه، اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ و سَلِّمْ وَبارِكْ عَلَى سَيِّدِنا مُحَمّدٍ وَعَلَى اٰلِهِ وَأصْحابِهِ وَالتَّابِعينَ بِإحْسانِ إلَى يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَة، مَاشَاءَ اللَّهُ كَانَ، وَمَالَمْ يَشَأْ لَمْ يَكُنْ، لاَحَوْلَ وَلاَ قُوَّةَ إِلاَّ بِاللّٰهِ العَلِيِّ الْعَظِيْمِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ: فَيَا أيُّهَا الإِخْوَة أوْصُيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ وَطَاعَتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُوْنْ، قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالىَ فِي اْلقُرْانِ اْلكَرِيمْ : أَعُوذُ بِاللَّٰهِ مِنَ الشَّيْطَانِ الرَّجِيمِ. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ، وَقَالَ الَنَّبِيُ صَلَّى اللّٰهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ .فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَابُ اللّٰهِ، وَخَيْرَ الْهَدْيِ هَدْيُ مُحَمَّدٍ، وَشَرَّ الأُمُورِ مُحْدَثَاتُهَا، وَكُلَّ مُحْدَثَةٍ بِدْعَةٌ، وَكُلَّ بِدْعَةٍ ضَلاَلَةٌ، وَكُلَّ ضَلاَلَةٍ فِي النَّارِ

All praise and gratitude are due to Allah, who has granted us countless blessings, especially the blessing of faith and Islam.

May peace and blessings always be upon our Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, the eternal role model throughout time, an example for every family. May peace also be bestowed upon his family, companions, and all his followers who remain steadfast in upholding his sunnah.

Let us continually strengthen our piety to Allah by carrying out all His commands and avoiding His prohibitions. For it is only through piety that Allah bestows His help and grants victory to the Muslim Ummah.

O congregation of Muslims, may Allah protect you

On this occasion of the Friday sermon, let us reflect upon the words of Allah in the Qur’an, Surah Al-Ahzab [33]:21, which commands us to emulate the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ in struggle. Allah says:

لَقَدْ كَانَ لَكُمْ فِي رَسُولِ اللَّهِ أُسْوَةٌ حَسَنَةٌ لِمَنْ كَانَ يَرْجُو اللَّهَ وَالْيَوْمَ الآخِرَ وَذَكَرَ اللَّهَ كَثِيرًا. وَلَمَّا رَأَى الْمُؤْمِنُونَ الأحْزَابَ قَالُوا هَذَا مَا وَعَدَنَا اللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُ وَصَدَقَ اللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُ وَمَا زَادَهُمْ إِلا إِيمَانًا وَتَسْلِيمًا (الاحزاب [٣٣]: ٢١-٢٢)

“Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah you have a good example for those who hope in Allah and the Last Day, and remember Allah much. And when the believers saw the confederates, they said, ‘This is what Allah and His Messenger promised us.’ And Allah and His Messenger spoke the truth. And it only increased them in faith and submission.”

This verse was revealed in the context of the Battle of Ahzab (the Battle of the Trench) in the latter part of the 5th year after Hijrah. At that time, the Muslims were gripped by fear and shaken in the face of the enemy forces that had united against them. Allah then commanded them to emulate the patience and steadfastness of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

In his tafsir, Ibn Kathir (may Allah have mercy on him) explained that this verse serves as a fundamental proof encouraging Muslims to follow the Prophet ﷺ in every aspect of life — in words, deeds, and behavior — including in matters of struggle and warfare.

Therefore, Allah commands Muslims not to be anxious, restless, or disheartened in the path of struggle and in efforts that have yet to succeed. Instead, we must follow the example of the Prophet ﷺ, who remained patient, calm, and steadfast in his struggle.

For those who believe in His promise and are certain of a good outcome in this world and the Hereafter, Allah and His Messenger will fulfill their promise by granting them victory.

Ibn Abbas and Qatadah interpreted this verse in line with the words of Allah in Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 214:

أَمْ حَسِبْتُمْ أَنْ تَدْخُلُوا الْجَنَّةَ وَلَمَّا يَأْتِكُمْ مَثَلُ الَّذِينَ خَلَوْا مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ مَسَّتْهُمُ الْبَأْسَاءُ وَالضَّرَّاءُ وَزُلْزِلُوا حَتَّى يَقُولَ الرَّسُولُ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَعَهُ مَتَى نَصْرُ اللَّهِ أَلَا إِنَّ نَصْرَ اللَّهِ قَرِيبٌ

“Do you think that you will enter Paradise while such trial has not yet come to you as came to those who passed on before you? They were afflicted with suffering and adversity and were shaken until the Messenger and those who believed with him said, ‘When will the help of Allah come?’ Unquestionably, the help of Allah is near.” (Qur’an, Al-Baqarah: 214)

Ma’asyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah (O congregation of Muslims, may Allah protect you),

Through this verse, we are reminded that the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ is the perfect role model in all aspects of life: in worship (ubudiyah), in social relations (muamalah), and in struggle (jihad).

He was the one who performed prayer with the utmost devotion and whose fasting was full of meaning. In his dealings, he was an honest, trustworthy, and just leader. In his social conduct, he cared for the poor, the orphans, and the weak. In leading the community, he always consulted on various matters and never acted unjustly. Even in warfare, he upheld humanitarian values, reminding his followers not to kill children, women, or the elderly, nor to kill animals or destroy crops.

Ma’asyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah

Before the battle began, the Prophet ﷺ held consultations to determine a strategy against the enemy forces that consisted of various tribes across the Arabian Peninsula (the Ahzab). It was then that Salman Al-Farisi suggested digging a trench around the city of Madinah. He said:

“O Messenger of Allah, in our land (Persia), when we are besieged, we dig trenches for defense.”

The Prophet ﷺ accepted this suggestion and personally led the digging of the trench along with his companions for six days. The trench was about 5 km long, 4–5 meters wide, and 3–4 meters deep, making it impossible for the Quraysh cavalry to cross, and if they fell in, they could not climb out.

With patience, calmness, reliance upon Allah, and constant supplication, victory was granted without a major battle. Allah sent His soldiers in the form of strong winds and instilled fear in the hearts of the enemy, forcing them to retreat in humiliation.

The Prophet ﷺ said regarding patience in struggle:

وَمَا أُعْطِيَ أَحَدٌ عَطَاءً خَيْرًا وَأَوْسَعَ مِنَ الصَّبْرِ (رواه البخاري و مسْلم)

“The best and most comprehensive gift ever given to someone is patience.” (Hadith narrated by Bukhari and Muslim)

O congregation of Muslims, may Allah protect you

Emulating the example of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ can only truly be achieved by those who possess three qualities as mentioned in the verse above:

Hoping for the Mercy of Allah (يَرْجُو اللَّهَ)

Those who constantly hope for Allah’s mercy will strive to follow the Prophet ﷺ in obedience, patience, and sincerity. They firmly believe that by adhering to the Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ, they will attain Allah’s compassion, as He has stated in His words:

قُلۡ اِنۡ كُنۡتُمۡ تُحِبُّوۡنَ اللّٰهَ فَاتَّبِعُوۡنِىۡ يُحۡبِبۡكُمُ اللّٰهُ وَيَغۡفِرۡ لَـكُمۡ ذُنُوۡبَكُمۡؕ​ وَاللّٰهُ غَفُوۡرٌ رَّحِيۡمٌ‏ (الاحزاب [٣]: ٣١)

“Say, [O Muhammad], ‘If you love Allah, then follow me; Allah will love you and forgive you your sins. And Allah is Forgiving and Merciful.’” (Qur’an, Ali Imran [3]: 31)

Hoping for the Meeting with Allah (وَالْيَوْمَ الْآخِرَ)

Those who believe in the Hereafter and long to meet Allah with a good ending (husnul khatimah) will safeguard themselves from sin, remain patient in hardship, and follow the guidance of the Prophet ﷺ in worship and character.

Al-Qurtubi explained: “Whoever hopes to meet Allah on the Day of Judgment should strive to emulate the Prophet ﷺ, for that is the path to salvation.”

Those Who Remember Allah Often (وَذَكَرَ اللَّهَ كَثِيرًا)

Those who frequently remember Allah will have strong faith, remain patient in trials, and easily follow the example of the Prophet ﷺ.

Remembrance (dhikr) is not only limited to uttering Allah’s name with tasbih, tahmid, and takbir, but it also encompasses every deed that brings us closer to Allah — especially reciting the Qur’an, which is the greatest form of dhikr. As Allah says in the Qur’an, Surah Al-Hijr [15]:9,

إِنَّا نَحْنُ نَزَّلْنَا الذِّكْرَ وَإِنَّا لَهُ لَحَافِظُونَ (الحجر ]١٥[: ٩)

“Indeed, it is We who sent down the Reminder (the Qur’an), and indeed, We will surely preserve it.” (Qur’an, Al-Hijr [15]: 9)

Ibn Kathir explained that ad-Dhikr in this verse refers to the Qur’an, for within it lies guidance that leads mankind from misguidance to true happiness.

Therefore, let us emulate the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ in all aspects of life: in worship, in social dealings, in compassion, in leadership, and in struggle. Especially in showing patience in the effort to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and achieve the independence of Palestine. Be patient, keep striving, and place your trust in Allah, for His promise is surely true and His help will certainly come. Ameen, Ya Rabbal ‘Alamin.

بَارَكَ اللهُ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقُرْآنِ الْعَظِيْمِ، وَنَفَعَنِيْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَا فِيْهِ مِنَ اْلآيَاتِ وَالذِّكْرِ الْحَكِيْمِ. أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَٰذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُوا اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ . اِنَّهٗ هُوَ الْبَرُّ الرَّحِيْمِ.

Second sermon

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ الَّذِيْ اَمَرَنَا بِلُزُوْمِ اْلجَمَاعَةِ، وَنَهَانَا عَنِ اْلاِخْتِلَافِ وَالتَفَرُّقَةِ، وَاْلصَّلَاةُ وَالسَّلآ مُ عَلٰى نَبِيِّ الرَّحْمَةِ، وَعَلٰى اٰلِهِ وَاَصْحَا بِهِ هُدَاةِ اْلاُمَّةِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ. فَيَآيُّهَا اْلمُسْلِمُوْنَ، اُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِى بِتَقْوَى اللهِ فَقَدْ فَازَ اْلمُتَّقُوْنَ، وَقَالَ اللهُ تَعاَلَى أَعُوْذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنَ الَّشيْطَانِ الرَّجِيْم ،إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلآئِكَتَهٗ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلىَ النَّبِى يآ اَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ آمَنُوْا صَلُّوْا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوْا تَسْلِيْمًا. اَللَٰهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ.

اَللهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِلْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ وَاْلمُؤْمِنَاتِ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاْلمُسْلِمَاتِ اَلاَحْيآءِ مِنْهُمْ وَاْلاَمْوَاتِ، اَللّٰهُمَّ احْيِى الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاِمَامَهُمْ بِجَمَاعَةِ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ اَيْ حِزْبِ اللّٰهِ حَيَاةً كَامِلَةً طَيِّبَةً وَارْزُقْهُمْ قُوَّةً غَالِبَةً عَلَى كُلِّ بَاطِلٍ وَظَالِمٍ وَفَاحِشٍ وَمُنْكَرٍ يَارَبَّ الْعَالَمِيْنَ . اللّٰهُمَّ انْصُرْ اِخْوَانَنَآ المُجَا هِدِيْنَ فِى فِلِسْطِيْنِ وَفِى كُلِّ مَكَانٍ .اللّٰهُمَّ أَعِزَّ اْلإِسْلاَمَ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَأَذِلَّ الشِّرْكَ وَاْلمُشْرِكِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ عِبَادَكَ آْلمُوَحِّدِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ مَنْ نَصَرَ الدِّيْنَ وَاخْذُلْ مَنْ خَذَلَ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَ دَمِّرْ أَعْدَاءَ الدِّيْنِ وَاعْلِ كَلِمَاتِكَ إِلَى يَوْمَ الدِّيْنِ. اللّٰهُمَّ ادْفَعْ عَنَّا اْلبَلاَءَ وَاْلوَبَاءَ وَالزَّلاَزِلَ وَاْلمِحَنَ وَسُوْءَ اْلفِتْنَةِ وَاْلمِحَنَ مَا ظَهَرَ مِنْهَا وَمَا بَطَنَ مِنْ بَلَدِنَاهَذَا خآصَّةً وَسَائِرِ اْلبُلْدَانِ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ عآمَّةً، يَا رَبَّ اْلعَالَمِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا اَنْفُسَنَا وَإنْ لَمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُوْنَنَّ مِنَ اْلخَاسِرِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا آتِناَ فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِى اْلآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ.

عِبَادَاللهِ! إِنَّ اللهَ يَأْمُرُ بِاْلعَدْلِ وَاْلإِحْسَانِ وَإِيْتآءِ ذِي اْلقُرْبىَ وَيَنْهَى عَنِ اْلفَحْشآءِ وَاْلمُنْكَرِ وَاْلبَغْيِ يَعِظُكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُوْنَ وَاذْكُرُوا اللهَ اْلعَظِيْمَ يَذْكُرْكُمْ- وَاشْكُرُوْهُ عَلىَ نِعَمِهِ يَزِدْكُمْ وَلَذِكْرُ اللهِ أَكْبَرُ. []

