Friday Khutbah: The Hatred of Kafirs Against the Qur’an

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

بســــــــــــــــــم الله الرحمن الرحيم

First Khutbah:

إنَّ الـحَمْدَ لِلّٰهِ نَـحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ، وَنَعُوذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنْ شُرُورِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَمِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللَّهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَّ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ الله وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُـحَمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُه، اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ و سَلِّمْ وَبارِكْ عَلَى سَيِّدِنا مُحَمّدٍ وَعَلَى اٰلِه وَأصْحابِهِ وَالتَّابِعينَ بِإحْسانِ إلَى يَوْمِ الدِّين، أَمَّا بَعْدُ: فَيَا أيُّهَا الإِخْوَة أوْصُيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ وَطَاعَتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُوْنْ، قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالىَ فِي اْلقُرْانِ اْلكَرِيمْ: أَعُوذُ بِاللَّٰهِ مِنَ الشَّيْطَانِ الرَّجِيمِ. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ، وَقَالَ الَنَّبِيُ صَلَّى اللّٰهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ .فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَابُ اللَّهِ، وَخَيْرَ الْهَدْيِ هَدْيُ مُحَمَّدٍ، وَشَرَّ الأُمُورِ مُحْدَثَاتُهَا، وَكُلَّ مُحْدَثَةٍ بِدْعَةٌ، وَكُلَّ بِدْعَةٍ ضَلاَلَةٌ، وَكُلَّ ضَلاَلَةٍ فِي النَّارِ.

All praise be to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala who has sent down the Qur’an to His servant, Rasulullah Muhammad Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam. The Qur’an gives good news to believers, as well as a warning and a threat to those who deny.

Truly, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala will glorify anyone who glorifies the Qur’an. Instead, humiliation will be meted out to those who defame the Qur’an.

Umar bin Khattab reminded us all with his advice, “Whoever makes the Qur’an his friend, he will surely enter heaven. And whoever makes the Qur’an his enemy, he will surely go to hell.”

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah Ta’ala

On the occasion of this Khutbah Friday, let us meditate on the words of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala in Al-Qu’ran Surah Fushilat [41] verse 26:

وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لَا تَسْمَعُوا۟ لِهَٰذَا ٱلْقُرْءَانِ وَٱلْغَوْا۟ فِيهِ لَعَلَّكُم ْ تَغْلِبُونَ (فصلت [٤١]: ٢٦)

“And those who disbelieve say: Do not listen intently to this Qur’an and make noise about it, so that you can defeat them.”

Al-Hafidz Imam Ibn Kathir interpreted the verse above by quoting a hadith from Ibn Abbas’ friend, Radhiallahu Anhu, that when Abu Jahl saw the Quraysh youths listening to the recitation of the Qur’an recited by Rasulullah Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam, then Abu Jahal expelled them.

Abu Jahal also advised the Quraysh youths, if Muhammad read the verses of the Qur’an, then make noise by shouting loudly in front of him. Distract him by crying, whistling, singing, or clapping so people don’t hear what he’s saying.

As a consequence of his evil deeds, it is appropriate that Abu Jahl was led astray because of his bad intentions and actions, namely blocking people from the truth. He deserves a severe punishment because of the wrongdoing he did.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah Ta’ala

In another verse, Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala informs that the Kafirs also make fun of the Qur’an, utter vile words against the Al-Quran and the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam, as His words in surah At-Taubah [9]:65:

وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُمْ لَيَقُولُنَّ إِنَّمَا كُنَّا نَخُوضُ وَنَلْعَبُ ۚ قُلْ أَبِٱللَّهِ وَءَ ايَٰتِهِۦ وَرَسُولِهِۦ كُنتُمْ تَسْتَهْزِءُونَ (التوبة [٩]: ٦٥)

“And if you ask them (about what they are doing), they will surely answer, “Indeed we were just joking and playing around.” Say: “Are you always making fun of Allah, His verses and His Messenger?”

Their vile words against the Qur’an include saying, the Qur’an is not a revelation from Allah, but the words of Muhammad. They also say, the Qur’an takes stories from the People of the Book, and others.

Whereas to Rasulullah Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam, they called him a madman, a sorcerer, a poet, they even hurt him several times, and attempted to kill him.

Disbelievers also feel hatred when Muslims receive favors from Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, be it the blessings of this world or the pleasures of the hereafter.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah Ta’ala

Al-Qur’an is the revelation of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala whose light will remain perfect, even though the Kafirs don’t like it. The Qur’an will always be glorious, even though the Kafirs hate it. Until whenever, no one will be able to extinguish its light, and lower its level.

The existence of the Al-Qur’an is a miracle that no one will be able to match it, make something that is equal to it, let alone match its contents.

Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala challenges the disbelievers to present only one surah that is the same as the Al-Qur’an. However, they could never make it.

Al-Qur’an is a holy book that will maintain its authenticity until the Day of Judgment. The editorial has never changed since it was revealed to today and in the future, because Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala guarantees its originality.

With the Qur’an, Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala wants to give guidance in the form of a straight path, to pour out mercy and forgiveness, to be a cure for all diseases, to emit a bright light so that darkness and ignorance are eradicated, to give good news in the form of eternal heaven and so that humans avoid various kinds of badness, damage, destruction, and humiliation in the life of this world and the hereafter.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah Ta’ala

What if the Qur’an is insulted? What should Muslims do if they hear or witness someone insulting the Qur’an? So, pay attention to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala’s command in surah Al-An’am verse 68:

وَإِذَا رَأَيْتَ ٱلَّذِينَ يَخُوضُونَ فِىٓ ءَايَٰتِنَا فَأَعْرِضْ عَنْهُمْ حَتَّىٰ يَخُو ضُوا۟ فِى حَدِيثٍ غَيْرِهِۦ ۚ وَإِمَّا يُنسِيَنَّكَ ٱلشَّيْطَٰنُ فَلَا تَقْعُدْ بَعْدَ ٱلذّ ِكْرَىٰ مَعَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ (الانعام [٦]: ٦٨)

“And when you see people making fun of Our verses, then leave them so they talk about something else. And if the devil makes you forget (of this prohibition), then do not sit with the wrongdoers after remembering (of the prohibition).”

Shaykh Mutawalli As-Sya’rawi explains this verse, that Allah Ta’ala ordered the Prophet and his Companions, as well as believers to leave those who insult the Qur’an, are not friendly with them, do not cooperate with them, cut off business relations, and anything that has anything to do with them.

So, the khatib supports the Masyayikh Al-Azhar Council which issued a fatwa for Muslims to boycott products from countries that allow or provide opportunities for their citizens to insult the Qur’an.

Maasyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah Ta’ala

To deal with the blasphemers of the Qur’an, it is necessary to take the following steps:

First, control your anger, don’t take the law into your own hands, keep taking actions in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Don’t do anarchy that will tarnish the image of your own religion.

Second, don’t reply by insulting them, let alone insulting the religion they adhere to, because if you reply by insulting each other, the problem will not be solved, and there is no difference between us and them.

Third, consistently do amar ma’ruf nahi munkar. Show Islam as a religion of peace, filled with love and compassion. Show Islam as a religion that is rahmatan lil alamin.

Fourth, we should all interact more intensively with the Al-Qur’an, by reading, understanding and embracing the meanings contained therein. Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam ordered:

اِنَ اللٌهَ يَرفَعُ بِهذَ االكتَاِبِ اَقَوامًا وَيَضَعُ بِه اخَرِينَ (رواه مسلم)

“Allah Ta’ala raises the status of a people through the book of the Qur’an and He lowers other people through this book as well.” (Muslim HR)

Hopefully, we can all glorify the Qur’an, be able to practice and preach it, and Muslims can be the best people, enforcers of justice and spreaders of mercy and compassion. Amen O Lord of the Worlds.

بَارَكَ اللهُ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقُرْآنِ الْعَظِيْمِ، وَنَفَعَنِيْ وَإِيَّاكُمْ بِمَا فِيْهِ مِنَ اْلآيَاتِ وَالذِّكْرِ الْحَكِيْمِ. أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَٰذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُوا اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ . اِنَّهٗ هُوَ الْبَرُّ الرَّحِيْمِ.

Second Khutbah:

اَلْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ الَّذِيْ اَمَرَنَا بِلُزُوْمِ اْلجَمَاعَةِ، وَنَهَانَا عَنِ اْلاِخْتِلَافِ وَالتَفَرُّقَةِ ، وَاْلصَّلَاةُ وَالسَّلآ مُ عَلٰى نَبِيِّ الرَّحْمَةِ، وَعَلٰى اٰلِهِ وَاَصْحَا بِهِ هُدَاةِ اْلاُمَّةِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ. فَيَآيُّهَا اْلمُسْلِمُوْنَ، اُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِى بِتَقْوَى اللهِ فَقَدْ فَازَ اْلمُتَّقُوْنَ، وَقَالَ اللهُ تَعاَلَى أَعُوْذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنَ الَّشيْطَانِ الرَّجِيْم ،إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلآئِكَتَهٗ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلىَ النَّبِى يآ اَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ آمَنُوْا صَلُّوْا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوْا تَسْلِيْمًا. اَللَٰهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ.

اَللهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِلْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ وَاْلمُؤْمِنَاتِ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاْلمُسْلِمَاتِ اَلاَحْيآءِ مِنْهُمْ وَاْلاَمْوَاتِ، اللّٰهُمَّ انْصُرْ اِخْوَانَنَآ الْمُجَاهِدِيْنَ فِى فِلِسْطِيْنِ وَفِى كُلِّ مَكَانٍ .اللّٰهُمَّ أَعِزَّ اْلإِسْلاَمَ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَأَذِلَّ الشِّرْكَ وَاْلمُشْرِكِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ عِبَادَكَ آْلمُوَحِّدِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ مَنْ نَصَرَ الدِّيْنَ وَاخْذُلْ مَنْ خَذَلَ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَ دَمِّرْ أَعْدَاءَ الدِّيْنِ وَاعْلِ كَلِمَاتِكَ إِلَى يَوْمَ الدِّيْنِ. اللّٰهُمَّ ادْفَعْ عَنَّا اْلبَلاَءَ وَاْلوَبَاءَ وَالزَّلاَزِلَ وَاْلمِحَنَ وَسُوْءَ اْلفِتْنَةِ وَاْلمِحَنَ مَا ظَهَرَ مِنْهَا وَمَا بَطَنَ مِنْ بَلَدِنَاهَذَا خآصَّةً وَسَائِرِ اْلبُلْدَانِ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ عآمَّةً ، يَا رَبَّ اْلعَالَمِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا اَنْفُسَنَا وَإنْ لَمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُوْنَنَّ مِنَ اْلخَاسِرِيْنَ. رَبَّنَا آتِناَ فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِى اْلآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ.

عِبَادَاللهِ! إِنَّ اللهَ يَأْمُرُ بِاْلعَدْلِ وَاْلإِحْسَانِ وَإِيْتآءِ ذِي اْلقُرْبىَ وَيَنْهَى عَنِ اْلفَحْشآءِ وَاْلمُنْكَرِ وَاْلبَغْيِ يَعِظُكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُوْنَ وَاذْكُرُوا اللهَ اْلعَظِيْمَ يَذْكُرْكُمْ وَاشْكُرُوْهُ عَلىَ نِعَمِهِ يَزِدْكُمْ وَلَذِكْرُ اللهِ أَكْبَرُ.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)