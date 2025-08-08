Friday Action for Palestine in front of US Embassy in Jakarta Enters 20th Edition

Jakarta, MINA – The humanitarian organization Aqsa Working Group (AWG) has once again held its “Friday Action” protest, as part of an ongoing effort to combat the relentless genocide and starvation of Gaza’s residents.

Dubbed “Break Through Gaza, End Starvation, Revive Hope – Unite and Mobilize in the Global Sumud Flotilla,” this marks the 20th edition of the protest. It was held on Friday from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB) in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta.

“Through this week’s Friday Action, AWG is calling for the Indonesian people to unite in the global Sumud Flotilla movement to break the Zionist blockade on Gaza. This is a humanitarian mission by sea that involves activists from more than 40 countries,” said AWG Presidium Chairman, M. Anshorullah.

“This global movement, in addition to campaigning for Palestinian independence, expelling the Zionist Israelis from Gaza, and liberating the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is also sending emergency aid to Gaza residents who are dying of starvation,” Anshorullah added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla movement also held an event in Tunisia from August 1-4, 2025. Representatives from the Aqsa Working Group, Rifa Berliana Arifin and Farid Zanzabil Al Ayubi, were in attendance.

According to Rifa, the fight to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and uphold the rights of the Palestinian people needs to be undertaken immediately.

“We stand on the front lines and are determined to break through every boundary that hinders access to basic needs like food, water, and education. The starvation plaguing this region is not merely a statistic; it is an urgent call for humanity to move and take action.”

Rifa called on the entire global community to unite in the Global Sumud Flotilla, an initiative not only aimed at delivering humanitarian aid but also at reviving hope amid the darkness and uncertainty.

“Join us on this journey. Together, we will create an unstoppable wave of change where every soul in Gaza can feel safety, well-being, and justice. Rise up, humanity, to answer this call,” Rifa urged. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

