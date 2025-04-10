SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

French Trade Minister’s Visit Strengthens France-Indonesia Strategic Ties

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

11 Views ㅤ

French Minister for Trade Affairs, Laurent Saint-Martin, during a press conference in Jakarta, Wednesday evening (April 9, 2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – In celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and France, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, Laurent Saint-Martin, conducted an official visit to Indonesia from April 8 to 9, 2025.

Far from being a ceremonial trip, the visit marked a pivotal moment in reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two countries, whose global interests are becoming increasingly aligned.

Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday evening, Saint-Martin emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in key sectors and confirmed ongoing preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming state visit to Indonesia at the end of May.

“We discussed the strategic direction for both countries, including detailed agendas for President Macron’s visit. There are many concrete initiatives we are preparing together,” said Saint-Martin following meetings with several Indonesian cabinet ministers, including the Ministers of Transportation, Trade, Communication and Digital Affairs, and Investment.

Among the main topics of discussion were energy, transportation, and agriculture areas seen as vital pillars of future bilateral collaboration. The two countries also highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural ties and the creative industry as a means of deepening people-to-people diplomacy.

The visit also included a business mission led by Saint-Martin, bringing together major French companies with operations in Indonesia. The delegation engaged in discussions with Indonesian business leaders, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), and representatives from the local creative economy sector.

According to data from the French Embassy, more than 200 French companies are currently active in Indonesia, employing approximately 54,000 local workers. French investment in the country has reached over €5 billion, covering industrial development, technology, and knowledge transfer.

“France is not just a trade partner, it is a development partner,” Saint-Martin asserted, highlighting France’s role as one of the largest European investors in Indonesia.

The press conference reinforced France’s view of Indonesia as a long-term strategic ally in Southeast Asia. The partnership continues to evolve beyond economic cooperation, encompassing shared commitments to innovation, sustainable development, and cultural exchange.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

French Trade Minister's Visit Strengthens France-Indonesia Strategic Ties

