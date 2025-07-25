SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Freedom Flotilla Loses Contact with Handala Amid Fears of Israeli Interception

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 17 hours ago

17 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Ankara, MINA – The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) announced Thursday that it has lost all communication with the humanitarian vessel Handala, raising fears that the ship may have been intercepted on its mission to deliver aid to Gaza.

“All contact with the Handala crew has been lost,” the coalition stated via its official Telegram channel, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The group added that multiple drones were observed near the ship shortly before communication was cut off, leading to speculation that the vessel “may have been intercepted or attacked.”

The last reported position of Handala was its departure from Gallipoli, Italy, on July 20, heading toward the besieged Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid.

Also Read: Israel Withdraws Its Negotiators After Hamas Submits Ceasefire Proposal

The coalition is urging international supporters to call their representatives and media outlets to “demand Israel release the Handala and ensure its safe passage to Gaza.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestine

Tagdemand Israel release Handala fears Israeli interception Gaza aid ship Freedom Flotilla Coalition news Freedom Flotilla Handala communication lost Gaza blockade aid efforts global solidarity for Gaza Handala humanitarian mission Gaza Handala last position Gallipoli humanitarian crisis in Gaza 2025 Israeli navy intercepts Gaza-bound ship

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Freedom Flotilla Loses Contact with Handala Amid Fears of Israeli Interception

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

52 Killed, 340 Injured as Israeli-Controlled Gaza Aid Distribution Turns Deadly

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:11 WIB
Load More
"Spirit Pangeran Diponegoro" (untuk Indonesia Maju), 450x150cm, acrylic, oil & mix media on canvas 2025 Seniman: Ghanyleo, Jono Sugiartono & Syis Paindow Organized by Jakarta Illustration Visual Art (JIVA)
Articles

Celebrating 200th Java War: Novelty Spirit of 2013 Memory of The World

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:39 WIB
Europe

European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Seizes Prophet Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Plans Permanent Military Presence

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 14:15 WIB
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 17:14 WIB
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesia Assures Continued Strong Ties with Western Nations Despite BRICS Membership

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 02:50 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Over 900 Palestinians Killed by Starvation, Dozens More Slain in Aid Attacks

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 07:46 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza Neighborhoods Amid Intensified Attacks

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 07:10 WIB
Palestine

Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 10:27 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Palestine

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 10:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us