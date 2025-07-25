Freedom Flotilla Loses Contact with Handala Amid Fears of Israeli Interception

Ankara, MINA – The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) announced Thursday that it has lost all communication with the humanitarian vessel Handala, raising fears that the ship may have been intercepted on its mission to deliver aid to Gaza.

“All contact with the Handala crew has been lost,” the coalition stated via its official Telegram channel, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The group added that multiple drones were observed near the ship shortly before communication was cut off, leading to speculation that the vessel “may have been intercepted or attacked.”

The last reported position of Handala was its departure from Gallipoli, Italy, on July 20, heading toward the besieged Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid.

The coalition is urging international supporters to call their representatives and media outlets to “demand Israel release the Handala and ensure its safe passage to Gaza.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

