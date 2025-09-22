France Officially Recognizes State of Palestine, Macron Announces at UN Conference

New York, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that France now officially recognizes the state of Palestine. The declaration was made during an international conference on Palestine held in New York, just ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

“I declare that today France recognizes the state of Palestine,” Macron stated, emphasizing that the move is “the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace.”

Macron added that the recognition stands as “a defeat for Hamas, just like for all those who ferment antisemitism, nurture anti-Zionist obsessions, and who want the destruction of the state of Israel.”

He expressed gratitude to countries that have also recently extended recognition to Palestine, including Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and San Marino.

Macron said the decision “paves the way for useful negotiations” and is “useful for Israelis and Palestinians” working toward “a peace and security plan for all.”

The conference, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, follows up on a similar summit held in July. According to humanitarian reports, since October 7, 2023, Israeli military aggressions in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of more than 65,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. []

