France Condemns Israel’s Revocation of Delegation Visas as Harmful to Bilateral Relations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Paris, MINA – France has strongly criticized Israel’s decision to revoke travel authorizations for two French delegations, describing the move as “regrettable, counterproductive and damaging for France-Israeli relations,” the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The delegations, consisting of elected officials and members of associations, were set to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories under decentralized cooperation programs.

They were organized by the Association for Twinning Between Palestinian Refugee Camps and French Cities and United Cities of France.

France rejected public accusations by the Israeli Embassy in Paris that linked these associations to terrorist groups, calling the claims “unacceptable.”

Also Read: Pakistan Denies Involvement in Kashmir Attack, Warns India Against Escalation

The French Foreign Ministry urged Israel to reverse its decision, emphasizing that the delegations promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

France, along with the UK and Germany, also condemned Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, warning of extreme risks of famine, disease, and death among Palestinian civilians, including one million children. The three countries demanded the immediate and unrestricted delivery of aid.

They also criticized Israeli plans to maintain a military presence in Gaza after the war, calling for adherence to international law and a ceasefire.

Since October 2023, more than 52,300 Palestinians have died in Gaza, with a majority being women, children, and the elderly, according to local authorities. []

Also Read: Indonesian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Action on Gaza at BRICS Forum

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

