France Calls on Israel to Protect Palestinian Civilians Under its Occupation

Paris, MINA – France called on Israel to protect Palestinian civilians under its occupation on Thursday (9/3/2023).

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre voiced her country’s deep concerns following ongoing deadly Israeli army incursions into the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, WAFA reported.

She urged “all the parties” to respect their commitments and heed the demands of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), particularly with regards to halting all types of violence against civilians.

She deemed it of utmost urgency to restore a political perspective to achieve the two-state solution, with the two states living side by side in peace and security, as this is the only way, in her opinion, to bring about just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)