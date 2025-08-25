Four Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Four journalists were among at least 15 people killed when an Israeli airstrike hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, raising renewed concerns over press freedom and civilian protection.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the strike on Monday targeted the hospital’s fourth floor in a two-stage attack, with a second missile hitting as rescue workers rushed to the scene, Khaama Press reported.

The journalists killed were identified as freelance visual reporter Mariam Dagga (Associated Press), contract reporter Hussam al-Masri (Reuters), Mohammed Salama (Al Jazeera), and Moaz Abu Taha (NBC). Reuters contract photographer Hatem Khaled was injured in the attack.

The incident adds to the alarming toll on media workers in Gaza. Since October 2023, more than 190 journalists have been killed, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Also Read: Israeli Strike on Nasser Medical Complex Kills 10, Including 4 Journalists

International media watchdogs and humanitarian organizations condemned the strike, warning that attacks on medical facilities and the deaths of journalists highlight serious violations of international humanitarian law and further endanger press freedom.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Chief Condemns Israel’s Denial of Gaza Famine as Obscene Dehumanization