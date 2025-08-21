SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Former Palestinian Basketball Star Killed by Israeli Fire While Searching for Food

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Gaza, MINA – Mohammed Shaalan, a 40-year-old former Palestinian national basketball team player was killed by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Tuesday.

Shaalan, known by his nickname “The Earthquake,” was searching for food and medicine for his daughter, Maryam, who suffers from kidney failure and severe blood poisoning, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Shaalan had been a prominent athlete, playing for multiple local teams as well as the Palestinian national basketball squad. His death is the latest in a series of killings of Palestinian athletes by Israeli forces. Earlier, former footballer Suleiman al-Obeid, referred to as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was also killed while waiting for aid in southern Gaza.

According to Palestinian officials, more than 800 athletes have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s military offensive began on October 7, 2023. The sports community in Gaza has been severely impacted by ongoing bombardment, famine and the collapse of essential infrastructure.

Also Read: Ben-Gvir Uses Images of Gaza Destruction to Torture Palestinian Detainees

Israel’s military aggression has resulted in the deaths of over 62,000 Palestinians, devastating the enclave and pushing it to the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 33 Civilians, Including Children, Across Gaza Strip

Tagathlete killings basketball humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Mohammed Shaalan Palestine war crimes

News Channel

About Us