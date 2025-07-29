SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Former Israeli PM Says Country Is Facing Collapse

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Naftali Bennett slammed Kerry over recent comments linking the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the rise of the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) militant group. (Photo: MEMO)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday declared that Israel is currently facing collapse and called for the immediate replacement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to save the country from deepening crisis.

“From Washington, D.C., I report that Israel is collapsing,” Bennett said in a post on his official X account.

Bennett, who served as prime minister from June 2021 to June 2022, sharply criticized the extremist rhetoric coming from members of Netanyahu’s coalition, such as calls to “erase Gaza” or “drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza,” accusing them of making such statements merely to rally political support from their voter base.

“Even efforts to prolong the war in Gaza, as if we had unlimited time, have caused us great harm,” he said.

Also Read: Netanyahu Convenes Security Cabinet Meeting Amid Internal Disputes

Bennett concluded that the only solution is to replace what he called a destructive government under Netanyahu and redirect the country onto a new path.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate. Israel’s 18-year blockade has intensified since March 2, 2025, when all border crossings were completely shut, leaving 2.4 million residents trapped in famine and a deepening medical crisis.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 147 Palestinians, including 88 children, have died from starvation and malnutrition since October 2023.

Despite mounting international pressure to cease its offensive, the Israeli military has continued its brutal assault on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children. [Nia]

Also Read: Several Civilians Killed and Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Former Israeli PM Says Country Is Facing Collapse

