Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Former Israeli Hostage Urges Netanyahu to End Genocide in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Tel Aviv, MINA – Doron Steinbrecher, a former hostage released from Hamas captivity, has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza and ensure the return of all remaining hostages.

Her appeal was delivered during a weekly demonstration at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, attended by thousands of protesters.

“Six months ago, I saw the sun for the first time after 471 days in a tunnel,” said Steinbrecher in an emotional speech.

She was released in January as part of a ceasefire agreement, according to Al Jazeera.

Also Read: Nearly 60 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army Fire in Gaza, Including Starving Civilians

“Six months ago, I took my first breath free from fear. Yet now, six months later, I still cannot breathe without fear,” she added.

Steinbrecher stressed that bringing all the hostages home is the first step toward recovery. She also addressed U.S. President Donald Trump directly, saying, “We have met and spoken; I know how personally important this is to you, how deeply you are involved, and I know what you are capable of,” she said. “Make it happen. Let everyone emerge through the gates of hell so that we may rise.”

The demonstration is part of a wave of protests demanding that the Israeli government reach a hostage release agreement and end the prolonged conflict in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 80,000 Rally in London Urges UK to End Support for Genocide in Gaza

 

