For the First Time, UN Commemorates Palestinian Nakba

New York, MINA – For the first time in history, the UN General Assembly will commemorate the Palestinian Nakba.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the mass displacement of Palestinians known as the ‘Nakba’ or ‘Catastrophe,'” the UN said in a statement posted on its website.

“The United Nations Committee on the Implementation of the Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba at the United Nations Headquarters in New York,” the statement said.

“CEIRPP will be holding a Special High Level Meeting on May 15, 2023, from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm (NY Time) in Conference Room 4,” the statement added.

“The High Level Event will be led by Chair of the Committee, Ambassador Cheikh Niang,” continued the statement.

Meanwhile a special commemorative event will be held at the General Assembly Hall in the evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. New York time.

“This event will bring the Palestinian journey to life and will aim to create an immersive Nakba experience through live music, photos, videos, and personal testimonies,” the statement read.

“This is an opportunity to highlight that the noble goals of justice and peace require recognizing the reality and history of the suffering of the Palestinian people and ensuring the fulfillment of their inalienable rights.” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)