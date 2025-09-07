For Gaza, Tunisian Man Donates His Rare Ship to the Global Sumud Flotilla

Tunis, MINA – A Tunisian citizen, Hossam Eddine Ben Taher has donated his rare vessel to the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission set to break the blockade of Gaza.

According to Ben Taher, only 11 ships of this type exist worldwide. Yet, he insisted, “Everything is easy for me when it comes to Gaza.”

Despite the vessel’s immense material and sentimental value, he explained why he chose to part with it:

“This boat is very precious to me, but compared to Gaza and Palestine, it is worth nothing.”

In a video circulating on social media, Ben Taher recalled the moment that sparked his decision:

“I was scrolling through social media and came across an article about the Global Sumud Flotilla. I said to myself, ‘If I don’t take part, it will remain a mark of shame on my forehead.’

Realizing he had the means to contribute, he added:

“I already possessed what was needed to be part of the flotilla.”

But Ben Taher went further than donating his ship, which he had purchased in 2021. He also declared his intention to personally sail to Gaza’s shores to help break the blockade.

“One of the greatest and most valuable things I can pass on to my children is the struggle for justice, freedom, Palestine, and Gaza. That is the most important lesson I can leave them. If a soul must be sacrificed, I would give mine to save a child in Gaza.”

Acknowledging the risks of the journey, he stated:

“I am ready to face all scenarios. This participation means everything to me.”

At the end of August, around 20 ships departed from Barcelona, Spain, followed by another convoy that set sail from Genoa, Italy, earlier this week. The fleet is expected to be joined by a third convoy leaving Tunisia on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a coalition of humanitarian initiatives, including the Freedom Flotilla Union, the Global Gaza Movement, the Steadfastness Flotilla, and Global Sumud Nusantara.

While Israeli officials have issued threats to stop the flotilla, activists remain resolute in their mission to sail toward Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

