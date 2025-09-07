SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

For Gaza, Tunisian Man Donates His Rare Ship to the Global Sumud Flotilla

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Tunis, MINA – A Tunisian citizen, Hossam Eddine Ben Taher has donated his rare vessel to the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission set to break the blockade of Gaza.

According to Ben Taher, only 11 ships of this type exist worldwide. Yet, he insisted, “Everything is easy for me when it comes to Gaza.”

Despite the vessel’s immense material and sentimental value, he explained why he chose to part with it:

“This boat is very precious to me, but compared to Gaza and Palestine, it is worth nothing.”

Also Read: Indonesian Qari Wins Second Place at International Quran Recital in Brazil

In a video circulating on social media, Ben Taher recalled the moment that sparked his decision:

“I was scrolling through social media and came across an article about the Global Sumud Flotilla. I said to myself, ‘If I don’t take part, it will remain a mark of shame on my forehead.’

Realizing he had the means to contribute, he added:

“I already possessed what was needed to be part of the flotilla.”

Also Read: Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza Delays Departure From Tunisia to Wednesday

But Ben Taher went further than donating his ship, which he had purchased in 2021. He also declared his intention to personally sail to Gaza’s shores to help break the blockade.

“One of the greatest and most valuable things I can pass on to my children is the struggle for justice, freedom, Palestine, and Gaza. That is the most important lesson I can leave them. If a soul must be sacrificed, I would give mine to save a child in Gaza.”

Acknowledging the risks of the journey, he stated:

“I am ready to face all scenarios. This participation means everything to me.”

Also Read: Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

At the end of August, around 20 ships departed from Barcelona, Spain, followed by another convoy that set sail from Genoa, Italy, earlier this week. The fleet is expected to be joined by a third convoy leaving Tunisia on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a coalition of humanitarian initiatives, including the Freedom Flotilla Union, the Global Gaza Movement, the Steadfastness Flotilla, and Global Sumud Nusantara.

While Israeli officials have issued threats to stop the flotilla, activists remain resolute in their mission to sail toward Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Renames Pentagon as ‘Department of War’ in Executive Order

 

TagGlobal Sumud Flotilla Sumud Nusantara Flotilla 2025 Tunisian man takes part in global sumud flotilla

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Fully Supports Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
International

For Gaza, Tunisian Man Donates His Rare Ship to the Global Sumud Flotilla

  • 4 hours ago
International

Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza Delays Departure From Tunisia to Wednesday

  • 19 hours ago
Africa

Mandla Mandela: Palestinian Struggle Worse Than Apartheid in South Africa

  • Friday, 5 September 2025 - 09:36 WIB
Europe

Italian Dockworkers Threaten Port Shutdown Over Gaza Flotilla Seizure

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 17:54 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Urges Israel to Allow Global Flotilla Delivering Aid to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Asia

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 21:12 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Indonesia

House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 10:04 WIB
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Meets Sabang Mayor to Support New Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Illustration of Israeli prison for Palestinian (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

  • 10 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us