For 24 Consecutive Days, Israel Continues Aggression against Tulkarem

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have launched a large-scale aggression against the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camp for the 24th consecutive day on Wednesday, and against Nour Shams refugee camp for 11 days, amid the demolition, bombing, and burning of houses and the destruction of infrastructure, Palinfo reported.

Israeli occupation forces sent military reinforcements to the city of Tulkarem and its camps, stormed the suburbs of Thenaba and Ertah, raided several homes and residential buildings, and arrested a number of citizens.

Israeli soldiers were deployed in various streets and neighborhoods of the city and set up military checkpoints, where Israeli soldiers inspected passing vehicles and checked the identities of passengers, prevented them from passing, detained several young men, and interrogated and tortured others on the ground.

Israel demolished 14 houses under the pretext of building a road in the center of Tulkarem camp, while Israeli forces burned a number of other houses, and tightened their siege on Nour Shams camp, amid the closure of the Jebara checkpoint gate at the southern entrance of Tulkarem city for the 12th consecutive day. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)