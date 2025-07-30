Floods Submerge 18 Villages in Lampung, Hundreds Evacuated

Tanggamus, MINA – Heavy rains caused flooding across Tanggamus Regency, Lampung Province, on Wednesday (July 30), submerging at least 18 villages in five subdistricts and forcing hundreds to evacuate.

The downpour, which began early Tuesday, caused rivers to overflow and flood residential areas, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

At least 420 people, around 100 households were affected, with about 200 residents temporarily sheltering in safe locations, including Soponyono Village Hall in Wonosobo District.

“Some evacuees have returned home as waters receded, but authorities continue to monitor the situation closely,” Muhari stated.

No casualties have been reported. Emergency teams from BPBD, the military, police, and volunteers are conducting assessments and distributing relief supplies.

Flooding is a recurring issue in the region during the rainy season due to its geography and inadequate drainage systems. Local authorities urged residents to stay alert as heavy rains are expected to continue in the coming days.[]

