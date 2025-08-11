Floods, Strong Winds Hit Several Indonesian Regions

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported a series of weather-related disasters hitting multiple regions between Friday (Aug. 8) and Sunday morning.

In North Sumatra’s Toba Regency, strong winds damaged 61 homes across five villages, along with two village offices and a place of worship. Fallen trees also blocked roads, though local disaster officials have since cleared debris and provided temporary roof coverings.

Neighboring Karo Regency saw strong winds and hail on Saturday, damaging 14 houses in five villages. Emergency crews covered affected roofs with tarpaulins to prevent further damage.

In West Java’s Bogor Regency, heavy rain caused flooding that inundated 352 homes. Four houses sustained minor damage, six suffered moderate damage, two were severely damaged, and two retaining walls collapsed. Floodwaters have since receded, and cleanup operations are underway.

BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari urged residents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures, including trimming unstable branches, reinforcing structures, and keeping drainage systems clear.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

