SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Floods, Strong Winds Hit Several Indonesian Regions

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported a series of weather-related disasters hitting multiple regions between Friday (Aug. 8) and Sunday morning.

In North Sumatra’s Toba Regency, strong winds damaged 61 homes across five villages, along with two village offices and a place of worship. Fallen trees also blocked roads, though local disaster officials have since cleared debris and provided temporary roof coverings.

Neighboring Karo Regency saw strong winds and hail on Saturday, damaging 14 houses in five villages. Emergency crews covered affected roofs with tarpaulins to prevent further damage.

In West Java’s Bogor Regency, heavy rain caused flooding that inundated 352 homes. Four houses sustained minor damage, six suffered moderate damage, two were severely damaged, and two retaining walls collapsed. Floodwaters have since receded, and cleanup operations are underway.

Also Read: BRIN Holds 2025 Indonesia Innovator Award, Recognizing High-Achieving Talent

BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari urged residents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures, including trimming unstable branches, reinforcing structures, and keeping drainage systems clear.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia, Peru Sign CEPA, Mark 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Tag14 houses impacted 352 homes inundated 61 homes affected Abdul Muhari vigilance call BNPB disaster warning Bogor Regency West Java flooding cleanup operations ongoing emergency tarpaulin roofs Indonesia floods and strong winds Karo Regency hail and wind damage North Sumatra Toba Regency storm damage preventive safety measures retaining walls collapsed road blockages cleared village offices and worship place hit

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Floods, Strong Winds Hit Several Indonesian Regions

  • 10 hours ago
Load More
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist Anas al-Sharif and Three Others in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 10 Palestinians in Fresh Strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia, Peru Sign CEPA, Mark 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 14:17 WIB
Indonesia

153 Students Pass Selection for 2025 Indonesia Zakat Scholarship

  • Sunday, 10 August 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill 18 Palestinians Across Gaza, Including Nine Aid Seekers

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 15:28 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us