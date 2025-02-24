SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Floods and Landslides in Bandar Lampung Claim Two Lives

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

2 Views ㅤ

Joint team evacuates and searches for victims in Bandar Lampung City, Lampung Province, Saturday (22/2/25). (Photo. BPBD Bandar Lampung City)

Bandar Lampung, MINA – Floods and landslides struck several areas in Bandar Lampung City, resulting in two fatalities and damage to one house in the affected regions.

According to data from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the disaster occurred on Saturday in Tanjung Barat Subdistrict, Gedong Village, and Tanjung Senang Subdistrict, Pematang Wangi Village.

“One house was buried by a landslide, claiming the lives of two residents, Haryadi Prabowo (36) and Rusmiati (36). One other person managed to survive,” said Abdul Muhari, Head of the Data, Information, and Disaster Communication Center at BNPB, in a written statement in Jakarta on Sunday (Feb 23), as quoted by MINA.

Emergency teams from BPBD Bandar Lampung, local police, and residents were immediately deployed for evacuation. Thanks to the rapid response of the joint team, the evacuation process went smoothly. By Sunday morning, floodwaters in the affected areas had begun to recede, while recovery efforts continued.

Also Read: Prof. Anbar Delivers Message from Gaza: Unity of the Ummah, Palestinian Struggle

Authorities continue to assess the damage and determine the necessary aid for affected residents and the steps required for post-disaster recovery.

BNPB urged residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant, especially during prolonged heavy rainfall. The public is advised to ensure that evacuation routes stay safe and to follow official safety guidelines from BPBD and BNPB for effective disaster mitigation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Aat Surya Safaat Emphasizes the Importance of Literacy and Ethics in Social Media

TagBandar Lampung floods Indonesia emergency landslides disaster natural calamity two lives lost

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Floods and Landslides in Bandar Lampung Claim Two Lives

  • 46 minutes ago
Load More
International

Afraid of Arrest, Two Israeli Soldiers Flee from Amsterdam

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 17:43 WIB
Palestine

Rafah Border Crossing Reopens, Patients from Gaza Can Receive Treatment

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:24 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Proposes Ban on Bank Loans for Hajj Down Payments in Hajj and Umrah Law Revision

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:57 WIB
Palestine

Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:54 WIB
Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

A Shipment of US-made Heavy Bombs Arrived in Israel

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 13:12 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Launches Airstrikes on Gaza Despite Ceasefire Agreement

  • Friday, 14 February 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Indonesia

Budget for Indonesian Citizens Protection Program Abroad Cut by IDR 65 Billion

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Palestine

Isaac Herzog Apologizes, Says Israel is Devastated

  • Friday, 21 February 2025 - 19:33 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us