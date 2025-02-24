Floods and Landslides in Bandar Lampung Claim Two Lives

Bandar Lampung, MINA – Floods and landslides struck several areas in Bandar Lampung City, resulting in two fatalities and damage to one house in the affected regions.

According to data from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the disaster occurred on Saturday in Tanjung Barat Subdistrict, Gedong Village, and Tanjung Senang Subdistrict, Pematang Wangi Village.

“One house was buried by a landslide, claiming the lives of two residents, Haryadi Prabowo (36) and Rusmiati (36). One other person managed to survive,” said Abdul Muhari, Head of the Data, Information, and Disaster Communication Center at BNPB, in a written statement in Jakarta on Sunday (Feb 23), as quoted by MINA.

Emergency teams from BPBD Bandar Lampung, local police, and residents were immediately deployed for evacuation. Thanks to the rapid response of the joint team, the evacuation process went smoothly. By Sunday morning, floodwaters in the affected areas had begun to recede, while recovery efforts continued.

Authorities continue to assess the damage and determine the necessary aid for affected residents and the steps required for post-disaster recovery.

BNPB urged residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant, especially during prolonged heavy rainfall. The public is advised to ensure that evacuation routes stay safe and to follow official safety guidelines from BPBD and BNPB for effective disaster mitigation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

