Floods and Landslides Hit Multiple Regions in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Severe floods and landslides hit several regions in Indonesia during the first week of July, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari reported Sunday that heavy rainfall caused flash floods in Bantaeng Regency, South Sulawesi, early Saturday morning. The disaster affected Bantaeng, Bissappu, Uluere, and Eremerasa districts, impacting 1,295 households and damaging the same number of homes. Local authorities carried out evacuations and confirmed that floodwaters had begun to recede by the afternoon.

Flash floods were also recorded in Bulukumba Regency on Saturday morning. River overflows inundated residential areas in Ujung Bulu, Ujung Loe, Gantarang, and Bulukumpa districts. The floods affected 1,950 households and damaged 1,950 homes. Emergency teams conducted evacuations, and conditions improved later in the day.

In Bone Regency, floods spread across nine districts, damaging 500 homes and affecting 500 households. Three bridges and one dam were also impacted. Authorities coordinated evacuations and assessments.

Landslides were reported in Sinjai Regency on Saturday morning, injuring two residents. Affected areas included Sinjai Tengah, Sinjai Selatan, Sinjai Barat, Borong, and Bulupoddo. Local governments extended emergency response measures.

Additional landslides occurred in West Java Province. In West Bandung Regency, one person died and seven households evacuated on Saturday evening. In Bogor Regency, two residents were reported missing. Emergency resources such as tarpaulins and relief supplies are being deployed to the affected communities.

BNPB called on local authorities and residents to remain vigilant for further flooding and landslides, especially during periods of sustained heavy rain.[]

