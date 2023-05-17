Flags March in Occupied Jerusalem to Increase Tension

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation government’s insistence on holding the provocative flags march for settlers in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, planned for tomorrow, Thursday, will only lead to a rise in tension and could lead to an explosion in the situation, the official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh warned, Wafa reported on Wednesday.

He said that calls by Jewish extremists to include the Muslim holy site, Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the provocative march will ignite the region and the consequences will be dire, holding the Israeli government fully responsible for this escalation that will lead to an explosion in the situation.

He stressed that the Palestinian people and their leadership are capable of protecting Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites and that Jerusalem will remain with its holy places the eternal capital of the State of Palestine.

Abu Rudeineh said that insisting on carrying out the so-called flags march in the Old City of Jerusalem affirms that the Israeli government acquiesce to Jewish extremists.

He called on the US administration to take a clear and frank stance on these Israeli provocations, and to turn its words into actions, stressing that this policy will give rise to instability. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)