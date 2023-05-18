Flag March, 800 Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Compound

Al-Quds, MINA – More than 800 Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque early on Thursday, ahead of the annual so-called “flag day” march by Orthodox Jews and Jewish settlers, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported as quoted by The Palestine Chronicle.

Ministers in the far-right government and Israeli lawmakers were among those who carried out the intrusion.

According to WAFA, US-born former Knesset member, Rabbi Yehuda Glick, led one settler group, which included far-right Israeli minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf.

The move came hours before the planned so-called ‘Flag March’, which will see thousands of Jewish settlers provocatively parade through the Old City’s Muslim Quarter.

Tensions are high all over the occupied West Bank, the blockaded Gaza Strip, and in Israel, with the march seen as a threat to the ceasefire reached between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel on Saturday, after at least 33 Palestinians were killed in a four-day Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)