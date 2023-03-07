Five Ways to Welcome Guests According to Islam

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – According to Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur, there are five ways to respect guests when delivering advice at a security rally at the Shuffah Hezbollah Islamic Boarding School complex and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung on Tuesday night.

The call for securing the Al-Fatah Islamic boarding school complex was carried out to welcome the Tabligh Akbar event and the Sya’ban Festival 1444 H which will be held on Wednesday-Sunday at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque.

According to Imam, the first is to show a cheerful face so that guests feel respected and comfortable with the host’s attitude.

“Don’t let guests come, we will greet them with a sullen face, the guest will not feel comfortable, he will feel uncomfortable because he does not feel welcomed by the host upon his arrival,” he said in front of the entire committee.

The second way is to talk in a pleasant way, “When guests are invited to have a nice chat, it will make them feel happy so that psychologically it creates positive and calm thoughts when visiting.”

The third is by bringing in everything that makes it easy for guests to carry out activities such as the special needs of guests that we provide everything.

“There are guests who ask where the toilet is, then we show them with a sign, so that the guests are confused and find it difficult, they know they have to go to the river. The good thing is that they deliver to the place where they want to go, this makes guests feel happy and their arrival is appreciated,” he said.

The fourth way, according to Imaam, is by providing proper food, so that guests feel happy with what is served.

“We look at the story of the Prophet Abraham, if he had guests, he would have prepared calf or kid goat meat, because it tastes good so that guests feel happy when they visit Prophet Abraham’s house,” the priest explained.

The fifth way is to invite guests to talk. Imam Yakhsyallah said, according to him, this method will have an impact on the mood of guests so that they feel comfortable and calm when visiting us.

“Guests should not be silenced, but greeted, invited to chat, made comfortable, because if we are silent, he may not feel at home in our house, he will be outside our home a lot when we visit, of course this is not a good attitude for the receptionist, said.

Imam said that the five ways are his views which can be added according to each person. However, it is these five things that, in his view, are important to do as a basic way to iqromud dhuyuf (respect for guests).

“Remember, these methods are a few of the various ways to honor guests whose goals are of course in accordance with the sunnah of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam so that they bring God’s grace to the families who receive guests, or to those who visit,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)