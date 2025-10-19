Five New Disasters Hit Indonesia, Extreme Weather Identified as Main Trigger

Jakarta, MINA – The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported five new disaster events that have significantly affected communities across various regions of Indonesia as of Sunday at 07:00 a.m. local time. Most of these incidents were triggered by extreme weather, such as heavy rain and strong winds hitting several areas.

The first extreme weather event was reported in Wonosobo Regency, Central Java, on Friday. Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds struck Kepil Village, Kepil District, affecting 23 households and leaving one person slightly injured. “Strong winds also caused damage to buildings and infrastructure,” said Abdul Muhari, Head of BNPB’s Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Center, in his statement in Jakarta on Sunday.

According to Abdul Muhari, at least five houses were severely damaged, 18 houses sustained minor damage, four educational facilities were affected, and one road access was cut off. As of Saturday, joint teams were still clearing fallen trees and repairing damaged homes.

A similar incident occurred in Blitar Regency, East Java, on the same day around 2:00 p.m. local time. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit four villages in three districts, Penataran and Mondangan (Nglegok District), Tumpang (Talun District), and Sawentar (Kanigoro District).

The disaster affected 32 households and five public facilities. Strong winds also toppled trees at several locations, blocking road access. “The Blitar Regency Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) immediately deployed teams for rapid response and situation assessment,” said BNPB. Traffic routes have now returned to normal after clearing operations were completed.

In West Aceh Regency, Aceh Province, extreme weather struck on Friday at 5:50 p.m. local time. Heavy rain and strong winds caused flooding in several areas and uprooted trees along multiple roads.

The affected areas included eight villages (gampongs) in two districts, namely Gampong Suak Ribee, Suak Indrapuri, Pasir, Gampa, and Seunebok (Johan Pahlawan District), as well as Gampong Peunaga Paya, Ranto Panjang Timur, and Ujong Tanoh Darat (Meureubo District).

A total of 113 households (376 people) were affected, but no fatalities were reported. Joint teams evacuated residents impacted by fallen power lines and cleared debris from uprooted trees. Public kitchens were also set up at two locations to provide assistance to affected residents.

Meanwhile, Bengkayang Regency, West Kalimantan, also experienced heavy rain and strong winds on Friday afternoon in Serangkat Village, Ledo District. As a result, 10 houses, one educational facility, and one village office sustained damage. The local BPBD conducted a rapid assessment and provided outreach to the community on potential similar disasters.

In addition to extreme weather, a drought disaster was reported in Banyuwangi Regency, East Java, specifically in Kalibarumanis Village, Kalibaru District. The drought caused a clean water crisis for 80 households (around 300 people).

To address the issue, joint teams distributed 1,200 liters of clean water and 10 jerry cans, while also identifying additional water sources and assessing the construction of new water storage tanks.

In response to these conditions, Abdul Muhari urged the public to increase vigilance against potential disasters triggered by extreme weather. “People are advised to stay alert when engaging in outdoor activities during heavy rain accompanied by lightning, and to avoid high-risk areas such as cliffs and large trees,” said Abdul Muhari.

BNPB also called on local governments to strengthen early warning systems and ensure the readiness of disaster response facilities in their respective regions. “Official weather updates from the government must be continuously monitored so that preventive measures can be taken as early as possible,” he added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)