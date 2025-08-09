Five Nations Condemn Israel’s Plan to Occupy Gaza City

Rome, MINA – Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom have strongly rejected Israel’s plan to fully occupy Gaza City, warning that the move would worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a joint statement on Friday, the foreign ministers said the military operation would “aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of hostages, and further risk the mass displacement of civilians.” They also cautioned that the plan risks violating international humanitarian law, emphasizing that any attempts at annexation or settlement expansion breach international law.

The ministers called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire that would allow massive, unimpeded humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, noting that the territory is on the brink of famine. They reaffirmed their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, which they said must include the total demilitarization of Hamas and its exclusion from any governance role in Gaza.

The statement came after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy Gaza City. The move has drawn global condemnation as Israel’s war on Gaza has already claimed more than 61,000 lives since October 2023 and left the enclave devastated.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

