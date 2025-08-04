SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Five More Starvation Deaths in Gaza as Aid Trucks Remain Blocked

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Ministry of Health reported Monday that five more adults have died from starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total famine-related deaths to 180 since Israel’s blockade-induced humanitarian crisis began, 93 of them children.

The deaths come as the UN warns of a rapidly deteriorating water crisis, with nearly 90% of Gaza’s population lacking access to safe drinking water. Despite urgent needs, aid deliveries remain severely restricted. The Gaza Government Media Office stated that 22,000 aid trucks are stranded at border crossings, while only 80 were allowed in Sunday, many looted amid what officials describe as Israel’s deliberate policy of engineered chaos and starvation.

UNRWA media advisor Adnan Abu al-Hassna confirmed that 6,000 fully loaded aid trucks are ready for immediate entry, enough to sustain Gaza for three months. However, Israel continues to permit only 30 to 40 trucks daily. Abu al-Hassna demanded at least 600 trucks per day and urged that UNRWA be authorized to oversee distribution to prevent further chaos.

Official figures show Israel’s US-backed military aggression since October 7, 2023, has now killed 60,839 Palestinians and injured 149,588. Attacks on civilians gathering for aid have alone claimed 1,487 lives and wounded 10,578. []

Also Read: Gaza Authorities Report Only 80 Aid Trucks Entered

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

