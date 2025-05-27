Five More Palestinians Killed in Israeli Occupation Army Attacks on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least five more Palestinians were killed on Tuesday by Israeli army fire in the latest assaults on the besieged Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

A medical official reported that one of the victims was a child, while several others were injured following Israeli shelling in the Al-Karama area in northwestern Gaza City. Four additional casualties, including a young girl, succumbed to injuries sustained in earlier attacks in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces also opened fire on the eastern areas of Gaza City and the Al-Mawasi region of Khan Younis. There were no immediate reports of further injuries.

Despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza since October 2023. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of nearly 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)