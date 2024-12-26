Five Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrike near Gaza Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Five journalists from the Al-Quds Today channel were killed early Thursday when an Israeli airstrike struck their broadcasting van near al-Awda Hospital in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Palestinian officials and media reports.

The journalists were covering events at the hospital when the vehicle, marked with the word “PRESS” in large red letters, was hit.

The victims have been identified as Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammed al-Ladah, Faisal Abu al-Qumsan and Ayman al-Jadi, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Gaza-based Government Media Office condemned the killing and urged the international community and rights groups to condemn Israeli crimes and prosecute them before international courts.

It added that the new victims have brought the tally of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza since October last year to 201.

Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif reported that al-Jadi was waiting for his wife, who was in labor with their first child, outside the hospital at the time of the attack.

Footage from the scene showed the van engulfed in flames as civil defense teams worked to recover the bodies and extinguish the fire.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying it targeted a vehicle carrying members of Islamic Jihad.

“Prior to the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of precision weapons, aerial observations and additional intelligence information,” the military said in a post on X.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the killings, calling for accountability.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,400 people, most of them women and children since October 7, 2023. (T/R3/RE1))

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)