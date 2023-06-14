Five Israelis Injured by Shooting Attack in West Bank

Select Language

Israeli forces raid Silwad town of Ramallah, West Bank on August 31, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

West Bank, MINA – Five Israelis were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

A settler and four soldiers came under fire from a speeding car at the Rihan military checkpoint near Jenin, the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, reported.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack. Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the attackers.

KAN said the car used in the shooting was burnt down following the attack.

Israeli Channel 14 said the army sealed off the Palestinian town near the Rihan checkpoint, following the attack. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

