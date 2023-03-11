Five Israeli Settlers Shot

Tel Aviv, MINA – Five Israeli settlers were injured in a heroic shooting attack that occurred on Thursday (9/3), near a cafe on Dizengoff Street in the city of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported that the injuries of the settlers were critical, according to Palinfo.

The perpetrators of the action have been arrested. The action occurred against the background of the problem of nationalism.

Israeli media quoted Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as saying that Tel Aviv had a difficult night.

The Israeli occupation forces deployed intensively on the road, after the shelling, while the Israeli occupation forces began to clear the road from the Israeli settlers.

This shooting attack in Tel Aviv came hours after Israeli forces killed three Palestinian resistance fighters in the city of Jaba, by shooting at their vehicles.

The three Palestinians who became victims of the assassination operation were Sufyan Adnan Ismail Fakhouri (26 years), Nayef Ahmed Yusef Malaysha (25 years), and Ahmed Muhammad Theeb Fashafsha (22 years).

Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank, especially in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, rejoiced at the shooting. They took to the streets in spontaneous marches on foot and in vehicles through the refugee camp and the city of Jenin, punctuated by gunfire in the air.

In Nablus, a number of marches took place in the city of Nablus and the Balata refugee camp to celebrate the shootings, accompanied by gunfire and firecrackers. (T/RE1)

