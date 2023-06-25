Five Indonesian Hajj Pilgrimage Refused to Enter Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, MINA – Five prospective Indonesian pilgrims were refused entry to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia because they had been deported. The five pilgrims had to be sent back to Indonesia after landing in Saudi Arabia.

“In our records there are five prospective pilgrims who were forced to return to the country upon arrival at the airport,” said Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia (Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia) Jeddah Eko Hartono after welcoming the arrival of the last batch of pilgrims at King Abdul Aziz Airport, Jeddah on Saturday.

According to him, the five prospective Indonesian pilgrims had previously been deported by the Saudi Arabian government for various reasons. Meanwhile, according to the provisions of the Saudi Arabian government, someone who has been deported may not enter the country for up to 10 years.

“Well, we have conveyed this long before the pilgrimage season. Maybe those concerned didn’t pay enough attention, so they were forced after arriving here they had to return to the country,” said Eko.

Therefore, he again reminded all Indonesian prospective pilgrims who had been deported from Saudi Arabia to pay attention to the period of sanctions.

“If it hasn’t been 10 years since the deportation period, don’t even try to come here. Because love money and energy. Because yesterday someone was deported, those concerned also brought their parents (elderly congregation), that’s a pity. Hopefully it will not be repeated,” explained the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)