First Time, Saudis Celebrate Founding Day

Jeddah, MINA – For the first time in its history, Saudi Arabia celebrates the Founding Day of the country on Wednesday, 22 February 2023, referring to the grandfather of the royal family, Imam Muhammad Bin Saud bin Muhammad bin Muqrin when establishing the Saudi State in Diriyah on 22 February 1727 AD, about three centuries ago.

King Salman saluted his citizens, and reaffirmed, “the celebration of a country’s history, the unity of the people, and their steadfastness before everyone, and the challenges of a bright future.” Saudi Gazette reported.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted King Salman as saying, “This country which was founded nearly three centuries ago or more is a monotheistic state founded on the solid foundation of the Quran and Sunnah.”

“It is the unification of the vast Kingdom in one unit where equality, justice and trust serve as the first model with solid pillars in the modern era in our region,” continued Salman. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)