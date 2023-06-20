First Time, Israeli Helicopters Attack the West Bank, Kill Five Palestinians

West Bank, MINA – Israeli troops attacked the occupied West Bank for the first time using combat helicopters, resulting in the death of five Palestinians, including a 15-year-old child who died on Monday.

“The attack also injured 66 Palestinians, 10 of them seriously. The victims appeared during the attack on the outskirts of the Jenin camp at dawn,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as quoted by Arab News on Wednesday.

Five Apache helicopters were used in the attack. This marked the first use of combat helicopters in the occupied West Bank since the second Palestinian intifada two decades ago.

Reports say that 250 Israeli military vehicles took part in the raid, as well as transport helicopters used to transport soldiers and drones for surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Jordanian government condemned Israel’s escalation and called for an immediate halt to the constant attacks on Palestinian cities. The general strike spread across the city of Jenin and its camps to protest the Israeli aggression.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed in Jenin as Khaled Asasa, 21, Qassam Abu Sariya, 29, Qais Jabarin, 21, Ahmed Daraghmeh, 19, and Ahmed Yousef Saqer, 15 years. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)