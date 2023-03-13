First Time, Indonesia to Hold A Signing Al-Quran Reading Competition

Jakarta, MINA – Lajnah Pentashihan Mushaf Al-Qur’an (LPMQ), Agency for Research and Development and Education and Training of the Ministry of Religion will hold a reading competition for Signed Mushaf Al-Qur’an (MQI) for People with Deaf Sensory Disabilities (PDSRW).

As quoted from the Indonesian Ministry of Religion website on Monday, the competition will take place at the Bayt Al-Qur’an Building and the Istiqlal Museum (BQMI), Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), East Jakarta on March 14 2023.

Reading the Al-Qur’an Signs is one of the five branches of competition in the ‘Aneka Qurani Contest (ALQ) 2023’. This activity was organized by LPMQ with the theme ‘Proud to be Indonesian Children’.

The five types of competitions are Calligraphy Coloring for Rudhatul Athfal/RA level students, Memorization of Juz 30 (Juz ‘Amma) for Madrasah Ibtidaiyah/MI level students, Reading Mushaf Al-Qur’an Braille for blind students aged under 19 years, Reading Mushaf Al-Qur’an Signs for PDSRW students or deaf people under 19 years of age, and the Qur’anic Science Olympiad for students at the Madrasah Aliyah/MA level).

“What is special about ALQ in 2023 is holding a competition to read the Signed Al-Qur’an Manuscripts (MQI) for Deaf friends. This is the first event since MQI was designated by the Minister of Religion as the 4th Indonesian Standard Mushaf,” explained the Head of LPMQ, Abdul Aziz Sidqi, in Jakarta on Monday.

According to Aziz, the event is also part of the Ministry of Religion’s efforts to socialize the existence of MQI in society and to motivate deaf friends to study the holy Qur’an. Aziz hopes that special school (SLB) teachers, deaf education activists, and all deaf communities in Greater Jakarta will support and participate in the success of the competition by sending their students.

Aziz said, ALQ in 2023 will be attended by 222 student level participants representing 14 offices of the Ministry of Religion throughout Jakarta. The committee provides a total prize of IDR 43,000,000 for six winners in each type of competition.

“We invite 14 Chancellors from across Jabodetabek to send contestants. There are 222 students in total. The total prize is 43 million rupiah with six winners in each type of competition,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)