First Round of Putin-Trump Talks on Ukraine Settlement Concludes in Alaska

Alaska, MINA – The first round of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska concluded on Saturday, the Kremlin announced.

The talks lasted more than three hours in a narrow format, with each president joined by two senior officials. Representing Russia were Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

The Anchorage meeting marked the first direct communication between the Russian and US leaders in over four years, since Putin’s last meeting with Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, in Geneva in 2021.

Putin’s trip to the US is also his first in a decade. His previous visit was in 2015, when he traveled to New York to attend the UN General Assembly. []

Also Read: Trump: After Summit with Putin, It’s Now Up to Zelenskyy and Europe to Finalize Peace

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)