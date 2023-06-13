First Groups of Kyrgyz, Uzbekistanis, Russian Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, MINA – The first group of Hajj pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia on a flight from the central Asian country’s main Manas International Airport, Arab News reported.

The Saudi ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Ibrahim Radi Al-Radi, the Kyrgyz mufti, Zamir Rakiev, and several key officials attended a departure ceremony at the airport located northwest of the capital Bishkek.

Al-Radi praised the efforts made by the Kingdom to serve pilgrims and allow them to perform their rituals in an atmosphere of tranquility and spirituality.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Motawifs of Arabs Hajj Co. received the first two groups of 500 Hajj pilgrims from Russia and Uzbekistan in Makkah.

Mohammed Maajini, chairman of the company’s board of directors, said that enriching the pilgrims’ experience was one of the firm’s most important goals during the Hajj season.

Also on Sunday, the first group of pilgrims from the Ivory Coast traveling for Hajj through the Makkah Route initiative arrived in the holy city.

A total of 500 worshippers flew into Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah from Felix Houphouet Boigny International Airport. They were welcomed with flowers, Zamzam water, and souvenirs in the presence of several officials.

Coulibaly Drissa, the Ivorian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, lauded the Saudi government services provided through the Makkah Route initiative. Launched in 2019, it allows pilgrims from seven countries to pass seamlessly through immigration facilities at their respective airports.

The process begins with the issue of electronic visas and individual information collection, followed by streamlined passport procedures before departure for the Kingdom.

Stickers are placed on bags and passports containing information on each pilgrim’s flight data and place of residence. The tagging service is carried out by a specialized team working under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Teams at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport receive the luggage and deliver it to visitor accommodation.

Saudi Arabia launched the Makkah Route initiative in the Ivory Coast on Saturday and around 5,000 pilgrims will travel to the Kingdom this year.

Drissa highlighted the ongoing development projects implemented by the Saudi government in holy sites to improve services.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)