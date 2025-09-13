SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

First Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail Toward Blockaded Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 18 hours ago

18 hours ago

8 Views

Tunisian citizen Hussamuddin bin Taher has decided to donate his family's prized asset, a ship, to join the Global Sumud Flotilla 2025. (Photo: CSM)

Tunis, MINA – The first boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla departed from Tunisia’s Bizerte Port and Sicily’s Augusta Port toward the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to organizers.

A video shared by the organizers showed one aid vessel leaving Tunisia for the Palestinian enclave, while activists and journalists, including an Anadolu correspondent, documented the moment.

Meanwhile, 18 boats from the flotilla’s Italian fleet also set sail from Sicily’s Augusta Port after a week of preparations. “They will unite with ships departing from Tunis today and tomorrow, including those that first launched from Barcelona, meeting at sea next week,” the organizers said in a statement.

Onboard the flotilla are several politicians, including Arturo Scotto, a lawmaker from Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD), and European Parliament member Annalisa Corrado.

Also Read: Over 20,000 Rally in Berlin Against Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Another group of boats is expected to depart from Tunisia and Greece on Sunday, before converging in international waters. Together, they will sail in what organizers described as “the largest maritime mission toward Gaza.”

“The world is rising. We will continue to challenge Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and will not stop mobilizing until Palestine is free,” the statement added.

The Gaza-bound convoy consists of nearly 50 vessels carrying between 500 and 700 activists from over 45 countries, including artists, parliamentarians, and prominent political figures.

This mission marks the largest effort of its kind, as previous attempts to challenge the blockade typically involved single ships intercepted by Israel at sea.

Also Read: Hundreds Rally in Sweden Against Gaza Genocide and Palestinian Displacement

Organizers emphasized that their goal is to challenge the blockade and open a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza, where famine conditions have deepened under Israel’s prolonged blockade.

Since October 2023, Israel has carried out a devastating military aggression on Gaza, killing more than 64,800 Palestinians and leaving the enclave facing famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Prabowo and MBZ Discuss Geopolitical Dynamics in the Middle East

Tagactivists Annalisa Corrado Arturo Scotto Augusta Port barcelona Benjamin Netanyahu Bizerte Port Democratic Party Italy European Parliament Famine Gaza Gaza Gaza blockade Global Sumud Flotilla Greece humanitarian aid humanitarian corridor International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Italy Palestine Sicily tunisia Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Doctors Report Disturbing Pattern of Gunshot Wounds in Gaza’s Children

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

  • 5 hours ago
Europe

Over 20,000 Rally in Berlin Against Israeli Genocide in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Europe

Hundreds Rally in Sweden Against Gaza Genocide and Palestinian Displacement

  • 7 hours ago
International

First Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail Toward Blockaded Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

33 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

  • 19 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

MER-C Ready to Send Medical Team to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Over 1 Million Palestinians Remain in Gaza City, Reject Forced Displacement

  • Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 07:52 WIB
International

First Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail Toward Blockaded Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
International

Qatar Initiates Legal Action Against Israeli Attack on Doha

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 20:04 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Europe

Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 20:32 WIB
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 07:05 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us