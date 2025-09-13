First Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail Toward Blockaded Gaza

Tunis, MINA – The first boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla departed from Tunisia’s Bizerte Port and Sicily’s Augusta Port toward the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to organizers.

A video shared by the organizers showed one aid vessel leaving Tunisia for the Palestinian enclave, while activists and journalists, including an Anadolu correspondent, documented the moment.

Meanwhile, 18 boats from the flotilla’s Italian fleet also set sail from Sicily’s Augusta Port after a week of preparations. “They will unite with ships departing from Tunis today and tomorrow, including those that first launched from Barcelona, meeting at sea next week,” the organizers said in a statement.

Onboard the flotilla are several politicians, including Arturo Scotto, a lawmaker from Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD), and European Parliament member Annalisa Corrado.

Another group of boats is expected to depart from Tunisia and Greece on Sunday, before converging in international waters. Together, they will sail in what organizers described as “the largest maritime mission toward Gaza.”

“The world is rising. We will continue to challenge Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and will not stop mobilizing until Palestine is free,” the statement added.

The Gaza-bound convoy consists of nearly 50 vessels carrying between 500 and 700 activists from over 45 countries, including artists, parliamentarians, and prominent political figures.

This mission marks the largest effort of its kind, as previous attempts to challenge the blockade typically involved single ships intercepted by Israel at sea.

Organizers emphasized that their goal is to challenge the blockade and open a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza, where famine conditions have deepened under Israel’s prolonged blockade.

Since October 2023, Israel has carried out a devastating military aggression on Gaza, killing more than 64,800 Palestinians and leaving the enclave facing famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

