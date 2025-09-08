First Boats Flotilla Reaches Tunisia to Bring Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

Tunis, MINA – Ships participating in the Global Freedom Flotilla began arriving in Tunisia on Sunday, marking the next stage of an international mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s ongoing blockade of the Palestinian territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

Crowds of Tunisians gathered at Sidi Bou Said port near Tunis to welcome the first boats sailing in from Spain. Organizers said nearly 20 vessels are expected to dock in Tunisia over the coming two days before setting course for Gaza later this week.

“The ships that left Spain have started entering Tunisian waters,” Wael Nawar, a steering committee member of the Maghreb flotilla, told Anadolu. He added that Tunisian vessels will join the convoy when it departs Wednesday, with additional boats expected to link up off the Italian coast.

Around 150 activists, including Tunisians, Turkish citizens, and campaigners from across Europe, Africa, and Asia, are part of the initiative. The flotilla first set sail from Barcelona on Aug. 22, followed by another group from Genoa, Italy, last week.

Organizers stressed that the mission seeks to highlight Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis. International monitors declared famine in northern Gaza last month, while Israel continues to seal border crossings, restrict aid supplies, and attack Palestinians waiting for food assistance.

Israel’s military aggression on Gaza, now approaching two years, has killed nearly 64,400 Palestinians since October 2023. The enclave faces famine amid widespread destruction. []

