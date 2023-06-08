First Arab Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in Makkah

Jeddah, MINA – The first two groups of Arab Hajj pilgrims arrived in Makkah on Tuesday.

The Motawifs of Arab Hajj Company received 192 pilgrims from Iraq and 294 from Algeria, Arab News reported.

Chairman Mohammed Maajini said the company will provide the utmost levels of comfort to pilgrims to allow them to perform their rituals in an atmosphere of faith.

Pilgrims from both countries have expressed their happiness with efforts made by the Saudi government to provide the best services and thanked the Kingdom for its hospitality.

Meanwhile, the Saudi General Authority for Roads said all important routes to Makkah and streets in the holy city were prepared for the arrival of pilgrims and aid their travels.

The authority had focused on Riyadh, Taif, and Makkah Roads, which are a combined length of 820 km, the 70 km Makkah Jeddah Road and the 420 km-long Makkah Madinah Road.

It has also prepared the 70 km Al-Sail Al-Kabeer Road and the 60 km Al-Hada Road.

Transport and logistics bodies have surveyed all routes from the border crossings to the holy sites, and have carried out maintenance and safety works on 7,400 km of road.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)